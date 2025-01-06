Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Red Cross: Help prevent blood shortages in 2025 by giving blood or platelets now 

American Red Cross

Donors have chance to win trip to Super Bowl LIX during National Blood Donor Month 

The American Red Cross urges donors to make an appointment to give lifesaving blood or platelets in the new year to help keep the blood supply strong this winter. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to keep critical blood products on the shelves for patients in need.  

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect blood products as the threat of severe winter weather builds and can often lead to widespread blood drive cancellations. Additionally, an active cold and flu season may prevent people from keeping donation appointments as they rest and recover from illness. During National Blood Donor Month, the Red Cross celebrates those who generously roll up a sleeve to help save lives and urges those who are feeling well to make and keep donation appointments to help the blood supply stay on track throughout the winter.  

 Don’t sit on the sidelines − kick off 2025 with a blood or platelet donation. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.  

For the sixth year, the Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering in January for National Blood Donor Month to invite football fans and blood donors to join our lifesaving team and score big for patients in need. As a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-26, 2025, will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LIX giveaway. The trip includes access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 7-10, 2025), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 6-26: 

Great Chicago Blood Drive 

Wednesday, January 15th: 

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 

Highland Parks and Recreation 

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322 

THE MART 

222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654  

Silver Lake Country Club 

14700 S 82nd Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 

Thursday, January 16th: 

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 

Highland Parks and Recreation 

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322 

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg Chicago 

1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 

Imani Village 

901 E. 95th Street, Chicago, IL 60619 

Foglia YMCA 

1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 

Cook County 

Red Cross R Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Center      

Rauner Center, 2200 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612      

Monday: 11:00 AM – 7:15 PM      

Tuesday: Closed      

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 7:15 PM      

Thursday: 9:00 AM – 5:15 PM      

Friday: 7:00 AM – 3:15 PM      

Saturday: 7:00 AM – 3:15 PM      

Sunday: 7:00 AM – 3:15 PM      

      

Orland Park Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center      

15142 South LaGrange Rd. Orland Park, IL 60462      

Sunday: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm      

Monday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm      

Tuesday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm      

Wednesday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm      

Thursday: Closed      

Friday: Closed      

Saturday: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm      

      

Schaumburg Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center      

622 East Golf Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173      

Monday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM      

Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM      

Wednesday: Closed      

Thursday: Closed      

Friday: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM      

Saturday: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM      

Bridgeview 

1/24/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aqsa School, 7361 W 92nd St 

Chicago 

1/6/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 814 W Nelson Ave 

1/7/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Guild Row, 3130 North Rockwell St 

1/8/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community First Medical Center, 5645 W Addison St 

1/8/2025: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive 

1/8/2025: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lakeshore Sport & Fitness – Illinois Center, 211 N Stetson Ave 

1/9/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N Cannon Dr 

1/20/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 814 W Nelson Ave 

1/20/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Delta Sigma Theta Alumunae Inc, 4525 S King Dr 

1/21/2025: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive 

1/22/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Cubs, 1101 W Waveland 

1/22/2025: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Avenue 

1/23/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 120 S. LaSalle, 120 South LaSalle 

1/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advocate Trinity Hospital, 2320 E 93rd St 

1/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Cubs, 1101 W Waveland 

Chicago Ridge 

1/6/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Ridge Mall, 444 Chicago Ridge Mall 

Forest Park 

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Forest Park Baptist Church, 133 Harlem Ave 

1/10/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Howard Mohr Community Center, 7640 Jackson Blvd 

Homewood 

1/21/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Irwin Community Center, 18120 Highland Ave 

La Grange 

1/22/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 1941, 900 South La Grange Road 

Lincolnwood 

1/6/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave 

1/26/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave 

Maywood 

1/23/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Building 130 

Melrose Park 

1/26/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 Lake St 

Palatine 

1/8/2025: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy 

Palos Heights 

1/23/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W 127th St 

Park Forest 

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lain Sullivan Funeral Directors, 50 Westwood Dr, 

River Forest 

1/19/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., River Forest  West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 North Harlem 

Schaumburg 

1/26/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., LadyStrong Fitness, 863 S Roselle Rd 

Wilmette 

1/10/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wilmette Community Recreation Center, 3000 Glenview Rd 

_______________ 

DuPage County 

Aurora 

1/20/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Eola Community Center, 555 S. Eola Road 

Bartlett 

1/21/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 S Route 59 

Downers Grove 

1/20/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave 

Naperville 

1/22/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd 

Oak Brook 

1/9/2025: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oak Brook JVM Realty, 903 Commerce Dr 

Villa Park 

1/7/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Alexander Catholic Church, 300 S. Cornell 

Wood Dale 

1/21/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wood Dale Public Library, 520 N. Wood Dale Rd. 

_______________ 

Lake County 

Barrington 

1/10/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W Highway 22 

Grayslake 

1/19/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wildwood Presbyterian Church, 18630 West Old Gages Lake Road 

Highland Park 

1/9/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Ridge Center, 636 Ridge Road 

Lake Forest 

1/6/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd 

_______________ 

McHenry County 

Crystal Lake 

1/11/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sage YMCA of Metro Chicago, 701 Manor Rd. 

