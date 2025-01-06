Red Cross: Help prevent blood shortages in 2025 by giving blood or platelets now 

Donors have chance to win trip to Super Bowl LIX during National Blood Donor Month

The American Red Cross urges donors to make an appointment to give lifesaving blood or platelets in the new year to help keep the blood supply strong this winter. Type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets are especially urged to give now to keep critical blood products on the shelves for patients in need.

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect blood products as the threat of severe winter weather builds and can often lead to widespread blood drive cancellations. Additionally, an active cold and flu season may prevent people from keeping donation appointments as they rest and recover from illness. During National Blood Donor Month, the Red Cross celebrates those who generously roll up a sleeve to help save lives and urges those who are feeling well to make and keep donation appointments to help the blood supply stay on track throughout the winter.

Don’t sit on the sidelines − kick off 2025 with a blood or platelet donation. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

For the sixth year, the Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering in January for National Blood Donor Month to invite football fans and blood donors to join our lifesaving team and score big for patients in need. As a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-26, 2025, will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LIX giveaway. The trip includes access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 7-10, 2025), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 6-26:

Great Chicago Blood Drive

Wednesday, January 15th:

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Highland Parks and Recreation

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

THE MART

222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654

Silver Lake Country Club

14700 S 82nd Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462

Thursday, January 16th:

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Highland Parks and Recreation

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg Chicago

1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Imani Village

901 E. 95th Street, Chicago, IL 60619

Foglia YMCA

1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Cook County

Red Cross R Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Center

Rauner Center, 2200 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612

Monday: 11:00 AM – 7:15 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 7:15 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM – 5:15 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM – 3:15 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM – 3:15 PM

Sunday: 7:00 AM – 3:15 PM

Orland Park Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center

15142 South LaGrange Rd. Orland Park, IL 60462

Sunday: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

Monday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Tuesday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Wednesday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

Schaumburg Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center

622 East Golf Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173

Monday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Bridgeview

1/24/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aqsa School, 7361 W 92nd St

Chicago

1/6/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 814 W Nelson Ave

1/7/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Guild Row, 3130 North Rockwell St

1/8/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community First Medical Center, 5645 W Addison St

1/8/2025: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

1/8/2025: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lakeshore Sport & Fitness – Illinois Center, 211 N Stetson Ave

1/9/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N Cannon Dr

1/20/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 814 W Nelson Ave

1/20/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Delta Sigma Theta Alumunae Inc, 4525 S King Dr

1/21/2025: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

1/22/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Cubs, 1101 W Waveland

1/22/2025: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Avenue

1/23/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 120 S. LaSalle, 120 South LaSalle

1/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advocate Trinity Hospital, 2320 E 93rd St

1/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Cubs, 1101 W Waveland

Chicago Ridge

1/6/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Ridge Mall, 444 Chicago Ridge Mall

Forest Park

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Forest Park Baptist Church, 133 Harlem Ave

1/10/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Howard Mohr Community Center, 7640 Jackson Blvd

Homewood

1/21/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Irwin Community Center, 18120 Highland Ave

La Grange

1/22/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 1941, 900 South La Grange Road

Lincolnwood

1/6/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave

1/26/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave

Maywood

1/23/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Building 130

Melrose Park

1/26/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 Lake St

Palatine

1/8/2025: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy

Palos Heights

1/23/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W 127th St

Park Forest

1/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lain Sullivan Funeral Directors, 50 Westwood Dr,

River Forest

1/19/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., River Forest West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 North Harlem

Schaumburg

1/26/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., LadyStrong Fitness, 863 S Roselle Rd

Wilmette

1/10/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wilmette Community Recreation Center, 3000 Glenview Rd

_______________

DuPage County

Aurora

1/20/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Eola Community Center, 555 S. Eola Road

Bartlett

1/21/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 S Route 59

Downers Grove

1/20/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave

Naperville

1/22/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd

Oak Brook

1/9/2025: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oak Brook JVM Realty, 903 Commerce Dr

Villa Park

1/7/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Alexander Catholic Church, 300 S. Cornell

Wood Dale

1/21/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wood Dale Public Library, 520 N. Wood Dale Rd.

_______________

Lake County

Barrington

1/10/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W Highway 22

Grayslake

1/19/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wildwood Presbyterian Church, 18630 West Old Gages Lake Road

Highland Park

1/9/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Ridge Center, 636 Ridge Road

Lake Forest

1/6/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd

_______________

McHenry County

Crystal Lake

1/11/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sage YMCA of Metro Chicago, 701 Manor Rd.