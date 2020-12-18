Recovery Works expansion will allow Hoosiers charged with or convicted of misdemeanors to receive services

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) announced December 15, 2020, that its Recovery Works program will expand to serve Hoosiers charged with or convicted of misdemeanor offenders.

Recovery Works was established in 2015 as voucher-based system to support partnerships between the criminal justice system and mental health and addiction treatment providers to reduce recidivism and encourage recovery. To date the program has only been available to someone facing a felony charge or with a prior felony conviction. Recovery Works has now developed a pilot program targeting the needs of individuals charged with a misdemeanor crime to help address the gap in mental health and substance use treatment resources for this specific group and to provide access to the necessary treatment at an approved treatment provider.

“Recovery Works is a model program: collaborative, evidence based, and driven by data and outcomes, said Jay Chaudhary, J.D., DMHA director. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand crucial services to the misdemeanant population and are confident that the outcomes will be equally positive.”

Twenty treatment providers and recovery residences serving 26 Indiana counties were selected for the pilot, through an application process. DMHA and its Recovery Works team hope the pilot program will provide the data and insight needed to expand the entire program to include people with misdemeanor charges statewide.

“This pilot program is critical in reducing the disproportionate number of persons with mental health and substance use disorders that are entering our justice-involved settings,” said Douglas Huntsinger, Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement. “Recovery Works is one way we’re trying to address this societal issue. The hope is that by increasing access to treatment and wraparound services, we’re able to reduce recidivism and future involvement in the justice system, while also helping a person sustain their recovery.”

The 20 participating agencies and the counties they serve are:

Choices Consulting Center: Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo

Community Howard Behavioral Health: Clinton, Howard, Tipton

DC USA: Vanderburgh

Families First, Inc: Hancock, Marion

From This Space: Marion

Grant-Blackford Mental Health: Lake

Infinity Counseling and Wellness: Lake

Innovative Recovery: Marion

Lakeside Behavioral Solutions: Lake

LifeSpring Health: Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott, Spencer, Washington

Mission 25: Whitley

New Living Center: Marion

Northeastern Center: Dekalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben

Place of Grace: Huntington

Planted Seed Ministries: Lake

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare: Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick

Stagz: Marion

STAR Care: Allen

Talitha Koum: Hancock

Together We Can: Marion

Criminal justice agencies in these counties will identify candidates for the pilot and refer them to the participating agencies.

Questions from providers or the community about the new Recovery Works misdemeanor pilot program can be directed to Recovery.Works@fssa.in.gov.