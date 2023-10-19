Record lottery results bolster more education funding

Major Multi-State Jackpots Drive 5.7% Revenue Growth

As it gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, the Illinois Lottery is celebrating the highest net income generated in its history, fueled by a historic number of jackpots surpassing $1 billion in Mega Millions and Powerball.

The Lottery today announced record net income of $882 million for fiscal year 2023 ending June 30, 2023, which is a 5.7% increase over last year and eclipses every prior year. Mega Millions and Powerball revenue grew by approximately 53%, or $70 million, over the prior year. This growth represents 8% of the net income for the year.

“When Illinoisans buy a lottery ticket, they aren’t just taking a chance at winning millions — they are directly contributing to our state’s education system,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be happier to join the Illinois Lottery team in celebrating a record-breaking year with $882 million in net income. From supporting our K-12 students to providing funding for the Special Olympics and more, the Illinois Lottery continues to support our communities.”

“A record year like this allows us to meet our mission to responsibly deliver revenue to the Common School Fund, which is the primary source for state funding of K-12 education in Illinois, in grand fashion,” said Illinois Lottery Director, Harold Mays. “We are proud to be able to continue doing our part to support education, knowing that almost 99% of lottery proceeds go directly to supplement education funding, and the remainder goes to other good causes.”

Fiscal year 2023 was a huge year for multi-state game jackpots, which were a key sales driver for the successful year. For the first time in U.S. history, there were three jackpots over $1 billion up for grabs in a 12-month period — inclusive of the first ever $2 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022.

The player excitement is matched by retailers, who experience long lines of Illinoisians participating in these epic drawings.

“Our 7,000 committed retailer partners across the State do an incredible job servicing our players and selling tickets throughout the year,” said Director Mays. “Convenient, local, accessible lottery sales outlets are crucial to our ongoing success.”

Illinois Lottery retailers generated $174 million in bonuses and commissions paid in fiscal year 2023.

It was also a great year for winners, with 61 new millionaires created during the period, including the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot win that was shared by two players who won in Des Plaines, Illinois in July 2022. This was the largest prize won in the history of the Illinois Lottery. In total, over $2.36 billion dollars in prizes were collected by Illinois players.

The Illinois Lottery also generated $9 million in proceeds through its specialty scratch ticket program, benefitting eight special causes. In fiscal year 2023, these tickets provided funding to Special Olympics in Illinois, the Alzheimer’s Association in Illinois, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, police memorials, HIV/AIDS support programs, and homelessness prevention.

“Our specialty ticket program allows our players to support these various causes while enjoying playing the lottery,” said Director Mays. “It’s great to see the impact this program has had on the various organizations that have received funding during its 17-year existence. We are so proud of it.”

The Department of Lottery worked closely with its operating partner Allwyn North America (formerly known as Camelot Illinois) to deliver these results. Allwyn’s primary focus is helping lotteries raise funding for good causes and the communities they serve, by driving innovation, digitization, customer insights, efficiency, and player safety.

“A modern lottery offers its players both convenience and choice, with a variety of games on offer and multiple options for purchasing tickets.” said Keith Horton, General Manager Allwyn North America. “We continue to grow the Lottery’s digital presence with engaging game content, a data-driven and machine-learning based approach to Customer Relations Management, and the recent ‘Get It!’ marketing campaign to encourage app downloads.”

Supported by Allwyn’s state-of-the-art iLottery platform, online players and sales through the Lottery’s website and app have been growing year-over-year and generated $518 million in sales in the 2023 fiscal year.

The Lottery’s fiscal year 2023 runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The operating income figure of $882 million is still to be audited and confirmed. Audited full year lottery returns to the state will be published later in the year. For more information, please visit www.illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery was founded in 1974 and has contributed over $24 billion to the state’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in IL since 1985. The Common School Fund is the primary source of state funding for K-12 schools and is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving almost 99% of its proceeds. The remaining proceeds, generated through its specialty scratch ticket program, go to support various special causes such as the Special Olympics, Alzheimer’s research and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

About Allwyn North America

Previously known as Camelot Illinois, Allwyn North America is the private manager of the Illinois Lottery. We make play better for all with innovative lottery technology and services, engaging content, and tried-and-tested playbooks that responsibly grow lotteries’ playerbase, revenue and returns to good causes over time. We work in partnership with the Illinois Department of Lottery to operate a modern lottery that benefits the people of Illinois. For more information see: www.Allwyn-NorthAmerica.com