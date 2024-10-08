“Reclaiming Philanthropy for Our Girls” Discussion to Provide Capstone to Annual ‘Chicago Day of the Girl’ Event this Friday

“Voices Rising: Black Women Leaders Reclaiming Philanthropy for Our Girls” is the theme of an Evening Salon Style Conversation that will showcase an enriching exchange of ideas and insights into the transformative power of philanthropy directed toward empowering Black girls. This event will be the capstone of the Chicago Day of the Girl hosted by the Girls Like Me Project at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL, on Friday, October 11, 2024, starting at 4:00 PM.

The Featured Speakers are La’Keisha Gray-Sewell, Founder and Executive Director of the Girls Like Me Project, and Keenya Lambert, CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women; Venisha White Johnson, Lead Engagement Consultant Discover Financial; Alicia C. L. Bailey, co-chair of The South Side Giving Circle. The evening also features youth talent with performances from DJ Maya Unique and Miss Taylor Iman.

Attendees will discuss how philanthropy can be a powerful tool for change and development within our communities. The Salon will celebrate and acknowledge the unique contributions that Black women make to the philanthropic world, ensuring that their voices are not only heard but also influential in shaping the future for our girls.

This Speakers Salon is more than just an event; it’s a recognition that Black women need spaces where they can be authentically themselves, where respect and perspective reach their highest levels, and where connections are formed from a deep understanding of each other’s life stories and experiences. It is a chance to hold a sacred space to speak the truth about how financial support is contingent on our silence and assimilation.

The Girls Like Me Project’’s most anticipated day affirms the incredible strength and potential of Black girls. The free event is designed to honor and uplift young changemakers.

“The philanthropic data has presented a stark reality; Black girls remain the least funded. Yet, they are oversaturated with societal detriments,” said Gray-Sewell. “Still, throughout herstory, we find Black women creating the pathway for our girls to move forward and thrive in their promise. It is time to amplify that narrative.”

This event is sponsored by Discover Financial Services and Allstate Foundation.

For more information, to register and donate, log on to Girls Like Me Project, Inc. 13th Annual ‘Chicago Day of the Girl’ Brings Over 250 Girls to Celebrate the Empowerment of Sisterhood at South Shore Cultural Center.