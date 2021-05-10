Recipients of guaranteed income called by Mayor Prince

By Patrick Forrest

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince made a number of phone calls to those who were selected to receive the assistance from the Guaranteed Income Validation Effort (GIVE) program.

In his original announcement, Prince noted statistics that show nearly 40 percent of Americans cannot afford a single $400 emergency and that pay for a median Black worker is 20 percent less than that of his white counterpart. Women of color were also most likely to live in poverty and have a lack of access to health care and paid benefits that come along with employment out of the house.

“You just don’t even understand the things that I’ve been doing. I’m just trying to just try to thrive, you know, not maintain or survive, but to thrive,” One woman who was informed that she would be a part of the program’s official launch said. “This really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really helps. Thank you. Thank you guys so much. I am. I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say right now, but just thank you for this opportunity.”

Michael Tubbs, a former mayor of Stockton, California, the country’s first city to experiment with guaranteed income is leading a push to expand the idea with a new initiative, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, alongside former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who championed the plan for a federal level offering of $1,000 per month to every American and is currently in the running for Mayor of New York City.

“This is truly our New Deal moment,” Tubbs said. “Residents deserve an income floor to have the resources to buy the boots, to buy the bootstraps, to pull themselves up by the bootstraps.”

Prince joined mayors of 40 other municipalities in calling for a federal universal basic income through Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, which is providing $500,000 in seed money for the Gary pilot program.

“Thank you for your thoughts. Thank you for wanting to do something different in our community. Thank you for wanting to make a difference. I really, I really do appreciate that and this,” a female recipient who wanted to remain anonymous. “I’m pretty sure the community, other community members are going to appreciate it as well.”

Prince also has stated that the success or failure of the program will be released following the year, in order to find if the idea should stop, continue or be spread nationwide.

“At the end of the program, we intend to share information and some of the success stories that have accumulated or occurred rather as a result of persons receiving this gift,” Prince said.