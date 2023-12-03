RECIPE FOR GOOD HEALTH

One definition of good health is that “everything is functioning as it should.” This is a complex proposition, because there are so many factors, and so many kinds of health that need to be answered when considering the question of health.

Usually when we think about good health we think about proper diets, exercise, good hygiene, and things of that nature. To be sure, these are important elements to consider, but they are far from the ultimate answer regarding the science of health.

Currently, humanity is beset by a bombardment of microorganisms challenging our survival as a species. The COVID-19 virus has killed many people since it first made its presence felt several years ago. Since that time, there have been other iterations of this microscopic scourge, and millions of people have been impacted. There has been no “cure” identified to date, only treatment and vaccinations that, based on the mutating nature of this pathogen, will be required perpetually for years to come!

Other health challenges include the prevalence of cancer, AIDS, RSV, shingles, arthritis, dementia (which seems to be growing exponentially), Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, heart disease, diabetes and more. In addition to these, there is a seeming increase in people fighting depression, and it’s certain that mental problems can ultimately result in physical ones.

There is a popular saying that has its origins with the sage known as Hermes Trismegistus (“Thrice-Greatest”) that says (super abbreviated) “As above, so below.” In other words, there is a continuum that exists in nature that allows us to draw connections between different levels of existence from the cosmic level to the microcosmic realm.

When assessing our lives and health using that yardstick, it becomes easier to see a connection between health that we experience physically, and that which occurs mentally. In other words, rather than “good health” having its origins in external factors, internal factors become just as important.

For example, though there is a prevalence of malevolent forces that threaten our well-being, everyone is not equally impacted. There are people who, to this very day, have not contracted COVID, cancer, or any number of other diseases. Genetic factors certainly come into play, but that is not the only element to be considered.

With that said, “As above, so below” can be attributed to social, political, economic and environmental health! If our society is not working as it should due to decisions made by those who reside in the seats of power, the malfunctioning is reflected in our personal experiences.

On a practical note, it is very clear that political decisions made by those responsible for waste disposal can adversely impact the health of people in our communities. There are, in fact, problems that arise when waste is disproportionately deposited in neighborhoods that are economically challenged.

Ultimately, our health is on a continuum; there is a reason why epidemics occur. There are commonalities that affect us all, and depending upon our state of mind and/or circumstances, the health of the population will be compromised.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the chief lines of defense when the issue of health arises, but there is a question as to whether it is looking for “cures” for health problems, or whether there is merely a strategy of “maintenance.” Most medication today has deleterious side effects, and at best, keeps people in holding patterns while trying to manage dysfunction.

Ultimately, in our quest for optimum health, we must consider all of the following: we must seek balance in our thinking, in our personal diets, in our social media and economic diets, and we must act politically, economically, and socially in such a manner that our presence is felt.

We must vote. We must strive for BALANCE in all things above, as well as below! We are connected with all that surrounds us, and if it is out of balance, we will all suffer poor health! A sick society inevitably results in sick people. A Luta Continua!