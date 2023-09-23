Recent announcements from the Archdiocese of Chicago

Two Archdiocese of Chicago Auxiliary Bishops Retire Interim Vicars Appointed

On September 19, 2023, Pope Francis announced he has accepted the resignations of Archdiocese of Chicago Auxiliary Bishops, Joseph N. Perry and Andrew P. Wypych. Perry is 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope. Wypych, 68, has resigned for health reasons.

“We are blessed to have had the service of Bishops Perry and Wypych for so many years. They have made significant contributions to the life of the Church both as priests and as episcopal vicars, and I am grateful for their ministry,” said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago. “I am particularly pleased that Bishop Perry will continue in his pivotal role as diocesan postulator for the canonization cause of Venerable Augustus Tolton.”

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph N. Perry

Cardinal Cupich has announced that Bishop Kevin M. Birmingham, formerly episcopal vicar of Vicariate IV, will replace Perry as episcopal vicar of Vicariate VI. In addition, Cardinal Cupich has appointed two priests, Fr. Marek Smolka and Fr. William Corcoran as interim vicars of Vicariates IV and V, respectively.

Smolka, a native of Poland, has served as associate pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish and Holy Name Cathedral, both in Chicago. He is now pastor at St. Francis Borgia Parish, dean of Deanery IV-D and coordinator of the Polish Ministry Council.

Corcoran, a native of Evergreen Park, has served as associate pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Palos Hills and St. John Fisher Parish in Chicago. He was pastor at St. Linus Parish in Oak Lawn and is currently pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Orland Hills and dean of Deanery V-E. He has been a faculty member at Quigley Preparatory Seminary South Niles College and Archbishop Quigley Preparatory Seminary.

Sister Mary Beth Bromer, CSSF, named new Vicar for Religious

The Archdiocese of Chicago recently announced the appointment of Sister Mary Beth Bromer, CSSF, as Vicar for Religious, effective immediately. Bromer is a member of the Felician Sisters of Our Lady of Hope Province.

In this role, Bromer is the liaison between Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, the parishes and agencies of the Archdiocese of Chicago, and the members of religious congregations and consecrated men and women living and ministering in the archdiocese. In a spirit of collegiality, the Vicar for Religious creates opportunities where the charism of religious life, in all its fullness, interfaces with the mission of the Church in the Archdiocese of Chicago. As Vicar for Religious, Bromer reports to the Office of the Vicar General.

“We are very pleased to welcome Sister Mary Beth Bromer as our new Vicar for Religious,” said Bishop Robert G. Casey, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Chicago. “The priests, sisters and brothers of the many diverse religious congregations represented in the archdiocese enrich our Church in so many ways. We are grateful for Sister’s commitment to ensuring we are working well together.”

Bromer has served as candidate director and vocation minister for the Felician Sisters’ North American Province. She is a certified director of Religious Education and has ministered full-time at St. Turibius Parish on the Southwest Side of Chicago for 20 years. She continues to assist with the parish’s St. Vincent De Paul Society and coordinates its food pantry. Bromer has also worked with at-risk teens and coached junior high athletes.