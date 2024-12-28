Rebuilding Roseland one new homeowner at a time 

Roseland Hope Homes

For decades, Roseland has stood as a symbol of Chicago’s disinvestment in Black communities—a neighborhood dotted with vacant lots, plagued by systemic inequality, and untouched by new development for over 60 years. But in the heart of this South Side community, hope has found a home. Thanks to the Hope Center Foundation, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and United Power for Action & Justice, families like Linda Brown Wilson, Sean Brinker, and the Williamses are turning dreams of homeownership into reality.

For Linda Brown Wilson, becoming a homeowner was a journey marked by resilience. After a devastating house fire, Linda and her husband spent years without a place of their own. “For four years, we moved from one place to another, not knowing where we’d stay next,” she shared. Now, as a new homeowner, Linda is building a stable life for her family while preparing to make her home accessible for her husband, who is disabled. “It means everything to have a place to call our own,” she said.

The “Reclaiming Communities” initiative, led by these organizations, is more than just a construction project. It is a movement to restore economic opportunity, foster community engagement, and help families build generational wealth. This ambitious effort aims to build 1,000 affordable single-family homes in Roseland, part of a larger citywide goal of 2,000 homes on the South and West Sides of Chicago. The first “Roseland Hope Home,” unveiled in July 2024, marks a significant milestone in this endeavor, which fills a critical gap for families who otherwise could not afford a newly built home.

Sean Brinker’s path to homeownership started with his work as an internal auditor at Self Help Credit Union, one of the program’s lending partners. “I’d been house-hunting for a year without finding the right fit,” Sean explained. A coworker encouraged him to join the Hope Center Foundation’s program, taking financial literacy and homebuyer education classes. For Sean, owning a home represents a foundation for building wealth and independence. “This is mine,” he said, reflecting on the significance of owning his first home.

At the heart of this transformative effort is Rev. James T. Meeks, President and CEO of the Hope Center Foundation. A lifelong advocate for equity and empowerment, Rev. Meeks brings decades of leadership and community-focused initiatives to the project. As the founder and pastor emeritus of Salem Baptist Church of Chicago, Rev. Meeks has long been a central figure in Roseland, leading the church to become the largest African American congregation in Illinois with over 15,000 members.

Rev. Meeks is no stranger to tackling systemic issues. During his tenure as an Illinois state senator, he championed educational equity and served as chair of the Education Committee, along with leadership roles in the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. His dedication to Roseland includes spearheading the closure of 26 liquor stores in the neighborhood in 1998 and distributing thousands of Bibles to local residents and incarcerated individuals. Today, as CEO of the Hope Center Foundation, he continues his mission to uplift Roseland and other disinvested communities.

Rev. Meeks, joined by his wife, Jamell, at the handing over of the key ceremony for the first Roseland Hope Home, emphasized the importance of reclaiming the neighborhood. “This initiative is an extension of the work I’ve been doing for the last four decades,” he said. “It’s about rebuilding what has been vacant and creating safe, sustainable environments that will enrich and empower families.” His vision is the driving force behind the Hope Center Foundation’s commitment to turning vacant lots into thriving communities.

The challenges of building affordable housing in disinvested areas like Roseland are immense. As Mabel Guzman, Director of Real Estate Development with United Power, explains, the cost of construction can reach $400,000–$450,000 per home, far exceeding what homes in the area typically sell for—$200,000–$230,000. “No developer is going to build under those conditions without subsidies,” Guzman notes.

This is where United Power steps in, using subsidies to cover the financial gap and make the homes affordable for working families. Through this model, families gain instant equity, with homes appraising at $250,000 despite being sold at $230,000. Such efforts not only enable homeownership but also stabilize neighborhoods and attract additional investment, creating a virtuous cycle of growth.

James and Tara Williams, newlyweds and proud homeowners marveled at the simplicity of the program. After completing HUD-certified classes through the Hope Center Foundation, they were pre-approved for a mortgage and selected a lot where their home would be built. “We wouldn’t have been able to afford a brand-new home on our own,” James said. The couple, now settled into their home, looks forward to traveling and enjoying their new chapter in life.

Rev. James T. Meeks with his wife Jamell Meeks.

The Hope Center Foundation, led by Rev. Meeks and Executive Director Shanita Muse, has made community engagement a cornerstone of its efforts. From hosting homebuyer education classes to involving residents in choosing home designs, the organization prioritizes empowerment at every step. The foundation also offers up to $50,000 in down payment assistance, ensuring that families walk into their new homes with instant equity.

The project’s broader vision includes transforming entire blocks, creating safe streets, and attracting businesses to the area. Rev. Meeks envisions a Roseland where families thrive in vibrant neighborhoods. “When you have people living here, retail will follow,” he said, pointing to plans for a new grocery store and restaurants nearby. “It all works together to create a sustainable community.”

The “Reclaiming Communities” initiative is not just about homes; it is about addressing decades of systemic disinvestment and racial inequity. By creating affordable housing and providing families with the tools to succeed, the Hope Center Foundation and its partners are closing the generational wealth gap, one home at a time. Under the leadership of Rev. James T. Meeks, Roseland is embracing a brighter, more hopeful future—proving that no matter your background, with the right support, homeownership is within reach.