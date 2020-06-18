Real Men Cook’s Father’s Day Celebration 2020 to continue commitment to health & wellness on Virtual Format

Real Men Cook’s Father’s Day Celebration will continue its long tradition of serving healthy foods and promoting nutrition when it holds its event virtually for the first time in its 31-year history. The celebration, which will be streamed live on Facebook Live, Instagram Live, Zoom and through broadcast partner 95.1 FM Chicago, takes place on Father’s Day: Sunday, June 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m CST.

In making the announcement, Ayinde Cartman – Executive Director – Real Men Charities — noted that this year’s celebration marks the launch of the fourth decade of this iconic Father’s Day Celebration. He added that despite the virtual format, Real Men Cook remains committed to its tradition to incorporate “healthy” into the message. This is particularly critical considering the high stress levels triggered by world wide protests around structural racist barriers. This has been amplified by the world fighting COVID-19 .

June is Men’s Health Month and the fun and family-filled programming will include a focus on mental health awareness, an initiative the Charities has been involved in for decades. Through the live stream, Dr. Obari Cartman, psychologist and author, will discuss issues that relate to trauma. His message will be skewed toward young males.

Ayinde Cartman added that the University of Chicago Medicine, a sponsor since 2008, has always focused on providing healthy foods in keeping with the mission that Real Men Charities, the presenting nonprofit, promotes. Since April, Real Men Charities has been a leader in Chicago’s COVID-19 communication with the intent to slow the high rate of Black male deaths to the disease. Together, they work to flatten the curve and to grapple with the challenges that this pandemic poses, such as food security.

Yvette Moyo noted that many health crises that disproportionately affect African Americans will be addressed by U of C Medicine doctors. Maintaining heart health, preventing and managing diabetes, and addressing obesity are conversations that will be accompanied with culinary tips on the virtual format.

Prioritizing family legacy from the voices and hearts of men is a healthy priority. Dishes from the Moyos’ book, REAL MEN COOK Rites, Rituals and Recipes for Living, and in the soft cover book Real Men Cook: 100 Easy Recipes Celebrating Tradition and Family feature healthy menus. The books, published by Simon & Shuster, include the Foreword by former President Barack Obama. He received the Father of the Year Award at the 2011 Real Men Cook event.

Cartman declared that Real Men Cook is proud to bring the wellness message to the virtual format because, he said, “Healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle help save lives.”

For more information, visit www.realmencharitiesinc.org for virtual event updates, and to log on to Real Men Cook online on Father’s Day, Sunday June 21.