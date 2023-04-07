Ray Uriel, Gary native, lands a spot on “The Voice”

R&B/Soul Pop artist, Rashawn “Ray Uriel” Mills, has made his TV debut in NBC’s hit singing competition “The Voice.” “I’m honored to be representing all of Indiana, especially Gary, in this competition. This is for all of the people back home who have inspired me over the years,” Uriel said.

Uriel sang an arrangement of a popular song, “Glimpse of Us” by Joji, for coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper. At the very end of his performance, coach Chance the Rapper hit his button to secure Ray Uriel on his team.

“I see great things in Ray,” said Chance, who slammed his button at the literal last second of the song. “There was a little shakiness in what I would consider to be nerves, but what I’m looking for is an unforgettable tone and texture to a voice that people around the world are gonna resonate with.”

“Those are one of those moments for me now where I wish I turned,” said Horan, who, like Uriel, was also a theater kid.

Clarkson commented that Uriel had a “really great voice.”

Ray was born in Fort Wayne, IN, grew up in Gary, and now resides in Tempe, AZ. He started singing at the age of 7 and studied Voice at Gary’s Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts Academy. In high school, Uriel was an honor student and avid member of the Varsity Choir and Thespian Troupe at Merrillville High School. He continued to perform and study music and theater at the University of Indianapolis, where he graduated with honors in 2020.

Ray is looking forward to shining a light on the talent and beautiful community that thrives in Gary and Indiana as a whole. “I wouldn’t be here without the community that inspired and taught me all that I know about music and life.”

Tune in on Mondays at 7 CST and Tuesdays at 8 CST to see Ray Uriel as he moves on to the battle rounds.