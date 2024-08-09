Ravinia heats up August with Diverse Summer Concerts

Ravinia’s 2024 summer lineup is set to sizzle with over 100 concerts covering a range of genres, including rock/pop, R&B, classical, jazz, country, Latin, and live orchestral performances. August promises to be a standout month with a focus on celebrating Black music, featuring a dynamic array of artists and performances.

Pictured above are Robert Glasper and poet J. Ivy.

The month kicked off on August 1 with soprano Karen Slack, who is not only a celebrated vocalist but also a leading figure in expanding spaces within classical music. Slack presented the “African Queens” project, commissioned by Ravinia, alongside pianist Kevin Miller. The program included compositions by the “Blacknificent 7” – Jasmine Barnes, Damien Geter, Jessie Montgomery, Shawn Okpebholo, Dave Ragland, Carlos Simon, and Joel Thompson. These works honored seven African queens known for their strength and leadership, though often overlooked in Western history.

On August 7, acclaimed bassist Victor Wooten took the stage with the Wooten Brothers. A five-time Grammy winner and founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Wooten’s live performances are renowned for their jaw-dropping solos and virtuosic skill. The Wooten Brothers, who have shared stages with legends like Curtis Mayfield and The Temptations, delivered a night of jazz, funk, soul, and more.

Then on August 8 Angélique Kidjo and Meshell Ndegeocello were featured. Kidjo, hailed as “Africa’s premier diva” by Time Magazine, and Ndegeocello, a Grammy-winning artist known for her blend of R&B, jazz, and hip-hop, co-headlined a night of powerful music. The two have previously collaborated on a tribute to salsa legend Celia Cruz, and their performances were equally electrifying.

On August 14, pianist Robert Glasper and poet J. Ivy make their Ravinia debuts. Glasper, a Grammy-winning artist, is celebrated for his jazz and R&B fusion and collaborations with stars like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar. J. Ivy, a Grammy and Peabody Award winner, is known for his pioneering poetry in music and television.

The Roots–Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

The night of August 24 will be a hip-hop extravaganza with The Roots, Digable Planets, and Arrested Development. The Roots, led by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, are famous for their blend of hip-hop, jazz, and live instrumentation. Digable Planets, known for their jazz-infused hip-hop style, and Arrested Development, with their unique mix of African sounds and social activism, round out the evening.

Jazz sensation Samara Joy makes her Ravinia debut on August 25. At just 24, Joy has already achieved significant acclaim, including winning the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Her debut album “Linger Awhile” topped the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, and her performances are praised for their technical brilliance and emotive power.

Samara Joy

August 30 sees the world premiere of “The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration,” a tribute to Whitney Houston. The Chicago Philharmonic will perform new orchestrations of Houston’s hits, accompanied by rare footage and home videos, celebrating her extraordinary legacy.

The month concludes on August 31 with a performance by R&B supergroup TLC and Jamaican dancehall icon Shaggy. TLC, the best-selling American girl group of all time, will perform hits like “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls.” Shaggy, known for “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel,” joins them for a night of chart-topping music and high-energy performances.

TLC and Jamaican dancehall icon Shaggy

Ravinia is more than just a concert venue; it is a community dedicated to the transformative power of live music. The nonprofit organization strives to develop diverse audiences and performers through initiatives like Reach Teach Play and the Steans Music Institute, which serve thousands of students and young musicians.

Located in a 36-acre park, Ravinia is North America’s longest-running outdoor music festival. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, from picnics to fine dining, and take advantage of pre-concert activities like the sculpture tour and interactive musical playground KidsLawn.

Conveniently, Ravinia is the only private train stop in Illinois, with Metra’s Union Pacific North line providing easy access. Concertgoers can show their e-tickets for a free train ride to and from the park. Onsite parking is limited, but a free park-and-ride shuttle service is available.

Safety is a top priority at Ravinia. The festival follows expert guidance to ensure the health and safety of audiences, artists, and staff, employing specialized programs and technology to maintain a safe and accessible environment.

With its rich history and commitment to excellence, Ravinia continues to be a beacon of musical celebration and community engagement, offering unforgettable experiences under the summer stars.