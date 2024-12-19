Rate and Chicago White Sox announce rebrand of ballpark, introducing ‘Rate Field’

Chicago’s Historic Ballpark Gets a Fresh Look as Guaranteed Rate Transitions to Rate, Emphasizing Innovation and Simplicity in Financial Services

The transformation of Guaranteed Rate Field is officially underway, as the home of the Chicago White Sox adopts a new name beginning today: Rate Field. This change follows the rebrand of Guaranteed Rate to Rate, a move designed to streamline the customer experience and solidify the company’s fintech leadership.

“We recently changed our company name from Guaranteed Rate to Rate to make it easier for customers to contact us to help them with their home-buying needs,” said Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli. “We are now changing the name of this iconic ballpark to Rate Field. Jerry Reinsdorf and his team have been nothing but amazing to us in this process. We couldn’t be happier with our partnership with the Chicago White Sox in this transformation. We are thrilled to showcase our new name on this legendary ballpark for the best fans in baseball in the greatest city in the world.”

A Bold Step in a Long-Standing Partnership: The new signage at Rate Field marks the latest evolution in a partnership that began in 2016 when Guaranteed Rate secured naming rights for the ballpark. The 13-year naming rights agreement solidified the company’s ties to Chicago and its sports community.

With the rebrand to Rate, this new signage represents more than a name change—it underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, simplicity, and progress in the financial industry.

A Storied Sports Home, Reimagined: Opening to White Sox fans in 1991, the ballpark is a beloved entertainment destination on the city’s South Side. The renaming to Rate Field reflects both the company’s modern evolution and its deep roots in the community.

“Rate has long been a valued naming rights partner, sharing the White Sox passion for the Chicago community and sports fans near and far,” explains Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “Like the White Sox, Rate is rooted in Chicago and committed to providing elite service to its customers. We look forward to welcoming fans to Rate Field to enjoy our ballpark experience, creating lasting memories for fans for years to come.”