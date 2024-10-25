Rapper Lil Durk Arrested in Federal Murder-for-Hire Plot Linked to 2022 Los Angeles Shooting

Chicago rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, was arrested in Florida on Thursday night for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of rapper Quando Rondo’s cousin in 2022. The 32-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, a crime that federal authorities say was an act of revenge stemming from a long-standing feud between Durk’s Chicago-based rap collective “Only the Family” (OTF) and Rondo.

According to an FBI affidavit released Friday, the murder-for-hire plot targeted Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, and resulted in the shooting death of his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, on August 19, 2022. The two were ambushed at a gas station near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles after OTF members tracked Rondo’s movements across the city. Federal investigators revealed that five other members of OTF had been arrested in connection with the plot, with additional arrests likely.

The affidavit links the shooting to the November 2020 death of OTF rapper King Von, who was shot and killed after a fight with Rondo at an Atlanta nightclub. Authorities claim Lil Durk was seeking revenge for King Von’s death, and had put a bounty on Rondo’s head, offering to pay anyone who carried out the hit.

Court documents detail a highly coordinated effort by Lil Durk and his associates. On August 18, 2022, Durk allegedly provided funds for his associates to fly from Chicago to San Diego, where they drove to Los Angeles and carried out the plot. The group, including OTF members Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey, Asa Houston, and Kayon Grant, is said to have ambushed Rondo and Robinson as they stopped at a gas station. Although they missed Rondo, Robinson was fatally shot.

After the shooting, the suspects reportedly discussed their payment at an In-N-Out restaurant before flying back to Chicago. Investigators uncovered video evidence showing Durk staying in a house in the San Fernando Valley during the time of the attack, and text messages in which he allegedly gave instructions to conceal the identities of those involved.

Durk was arrested in South Florida as he allegedly attempted to flee the country. Court records show that he had booked multiple international flights, including one to Dubai and another to Switzerland. He then arranged for a private flight to Italy, but FBI agents apprehended him before he could board. The rapper and his associates are currently being held and will be transferred to Los Angeles, where they face charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

Lil Durk, who recently won a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his song All My Life featuring J. Cole, was at the height of his career when the charges were brought against him. His arrest not only shocks his fans but also threatens to derail his burgeoning music career. The rapper, once seen as a symbol of resilience and redemption, now faces potentially decades behind bars if convicted.

Despite efforts in recent years to clean up his image and use his platform to address Chicago’s gun violence, the FBI’s findings paint a darker picture of Lil Durk’s involvement in organized crime and gang activity. Federal agents allege that OTF, under Durk’s leadership, has engaged in violence to maintain its status, including orchestrating murders and assaults.

CHICAGO DRILL RAPPER Lil Durk was arrested in Florida by the Feds. This photo was taken at a unity prayer Breakfast at Navy Pier on last Saturday. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

With these new charges, Lil Durk’s legal team is expected to face an uphill battle. While his representatives have yet to comment on the arrest, the gravity of the case and the volume of evidence collected by federal authorities suggest that the rapper could be looking at a lengthy trial, and if convicted, a steep prison sentence.

As the legal proceedings unfold, more details are expected to emerge regarding the full extent of Lil Durk’s alleged role in the murder-for-hire plot. Fans and the music industry will be watching closely as the case develops, with many wondering what this means for Lil Durk’s future, both as an artist and as a prominent public figure.