Raoul urges consumers to claim generic drug compensation

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging consumers who purchased certain generic prescription drugs between May 1, 2009, and December 31, 2019, to determine whether they are eligible to receive money from settlements reached with drug manufacturers accused of conspiring to inflate prices.

Raoul joined a bipartisan coalition of 47 attorneys general in encouraging consumers to review the medications they purchased during the nearly 11-year period and submit claims if they qualify. The announcement follows a federal court’s preliminary approval this month of a plan for distributing settlement funds to eligible consumers.

The settlements stem from years of litigation by state attorneys general alleging that manufacturers engaged in price-fixing and other anticompetitive practices involving hundreds of generic prescription drugs.

“I urge consumers in Illinois and across the nation to review the list of medications they may have taken between May 2009 and December 2019 to determine their eligibility for compensation,” Raoul said.

“It has been a long road of lawsuits and settlements to hold multiple drug companies accountable for outrageous profits at the expense of residents who rely on, what are supposed to be, more affordable drugs. Now is the time for consumers to take action to submit a claim for the compensation they deserve.”

Raoul and the coalition filed three separate lawsuits against nearly 50 major generic drug manufacturers. The lawsuits allege the companies participated in a systematic effort to fix prices, allocate markets and rig bids for hundreds of generic drugs.

According to the lawsuits, executives of competing companies allegedly negotiated agreements during industry dinners, trade shows and customer conferences. The attorneys general also allege company representatives communicated through telephone calls, emails and text messages to discuss allocating customers and coordinating price increases on products they had in common.

The lawsuits further allege that participants used terms including “fair share,” “playing fair” and “rules of engagement” when discussing practices that the states contend discouraged competition and allowed prices to rise.

The allegations are claims made by the attorneys general in litigation and do not constitute findings against defendants whose cases have not been resolved.

Generic drugs generally provide patients with lower-cost alternatives to brand-name medications. Because they contain the same active ingredients as their brand-name counterparts, competition among generic manufacturers can play an important role in reducing prescription costs.

The states’ lawsuits contend that when manufacturers allegedly coordinated prices rather than competing independently, consumers and other purchasers paid more for certain medications than they otherwise would have.

The coalition has reached settlements with manufacturers including Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, Heritage and Heritage’s parent company, Emcure. The settlements total approximately $96.5 million, according to Raoul’s office.

The multistate distribution plan is designed to return millions of dollars from those settlement funds to individuals potentially harmed by elevated prices for generic drugs covered by the settlements.

For consumers, the key question is whether a medication they purchased is included among the drugs covered by the settlements.

Individuals may be eligible if they purchased one or more of the specified generic drugs in the United States between May 1, 2009, and December 31, 2019. Consumers should not assume that every generic medication purchased during that period qualifies. Eligibility depends on whether the particular drug is included in the settlement program and whether the consumer meets other requirements.

According to the settlement website, an individual may qualify if he or she purchased one or more covered drugs during the applicable period and did not buy them for resale or directly from a defendant. Certain people associated with defendant companies are excluded. Eligibility also depends on the consumer’s current state or U.S. territory of residence when the claim is filed.

The lawsuits concern the prices of the medications and do not challenge the safety or effectiveness of the drugs.

Consumers who took multiple prescriptions during the period may want to review pharmacy records, insurance statements or other available prescription histories before determining whether they qualify. The settlement website provides a list of the drugs at issue as well as information about the claims and distribution process.

The amount an individual consumer could ultimately receive may depend on the settlement distribution process and valid claims submitted. Consumers therefore should consult the official settlement information rather than assume a specific payment amount.

The settlements represent only part of the broader litigation brought by the attorneys general. Raoul’s office said the three lawsuits targeted nearly 50 generic drug manufacturers and alleged coordinated conduct affecting hundreds of medications.

The coalition includes attorneys general from states and U.S. jurisdictions across the country, making the compensation effort national rather than limited to Illinois residents.

For Illinois consumers who purchased prescription medications during the covered years, Raoul is emphasizing that they must take action to determine whether they qualify.

Consumers can review eligibility information, the list of affected medications and instructions for submitting a claim by visiting AGGenericDrugs.com. They also may call 1-866-290-0182 toll-free or email [email protected] for additional information.

Raoul encouraged consumers to review their records and the medication list even if they do not immediately remember the manufacturer of a generic prescription they purchased.

The compensation process gives consumers who may have paid inflated prices during the covered period an opportunity to recover a portion of the money obtained through the settlements.

For consumers who believe they may qualify, the first step is straightforward: review the official list of covered medications, determine whether a qualifying drug was purchased between May 1, 2009, and December 31, 2019, and follow the instructions at AGGenericDrugs.com to submit a claim.