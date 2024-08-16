Rainbow PUSH Hosts 58th Annual Convention: ‘The People’s Agenda 2024’

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is set to host its 58th Annual International Convention, “The People’s Agenda 2024,” from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 18.

This year’s event will occur at the Rainbow PUSH Headquarters at 930 E 50th Street in Chicago. It will convene just days before the Democratic National Convention, underscoring its significance in the political calendar.

The convention aims to gather thought leaders, activists, educators, policymakers, and community members to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaborate on efforts to address pressing issues.

Organizers hope the attendees will emerge with a unified voice, vision, and agenda that addresses critical issues such as education reform, federally protected voting rights, women’s rights, international policy, civil rights, and workers’ rights.

Please visit Rainbow PUSH for more information on the conference, to view a copy of the agenda, or to register.

Scheduled Events

Day 1 (Thursday, Aug. 15): Education Day

Official Opening Rally: The convention will kick off with an official opening rally featuring special guests Congressman Jonathan Jackson (1st Congressional District of IL), Valerie Daniels-Carter (part owner of the Milwaukee Bucks), and activist Ashley Munson.

The convention will kick off with an official opening rally featuring special guests Congressman Jonathan Jackson (1st Congressional District of IL), Valerie Daniels-Carter (part owner of the Milwaukee Bucks), and activist Ashley Munson. Stop the Violence, Save The Children! Back to School Block Party: This event will include athletes, performing artists, and resource organizations in a community effort to promote safety and education.

This event will include athletes, performing artists, and resource organizations in a community effort to promote safety and education. Conference Discussions: Sessions will focus on reforms, innovations, and strategies to improve education systems and ensure equitable access for all children.

Day 2 (Friday, Aug. 16): Women & Labor

Women’s Policy Summit and Working Luncheon (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Discussions will address gender equality, women’s health, pay equity, and leadership opportunities.

Discussions will address gender equality, women’s health, pay equity, and leadership opportunities. Labor Rally (6 – 8 p.m.): The rally will highlight the importance of workers’ rights and labor issues.

The rally will highlight the importance of workers’ rights and labor issues. Workshops and Panels: Various sessions will explore gender equality, women’s health, pay equity, and leadership opportunities.

Day 3 (Saturday, Aug. 17): Day the PUSH is On

Faith Leaders Policy Breakfast (8 a.m.): A breakfast gathering of faith leaders to discuss policy and social justice issues.

A breakfast gathering of faith leaders to discuss policy and social justice issues. 48th Anniversary Reunion of the “Run Jesse Run” Campaign (Noon – 4 p.m.): Celebrating the historic campaign of Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.

Celebrating the historic campaign of Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. Voting Rights Panel: A discussion on the importance of voting rights and strategies to ensure their protection.

Day 4 (Sunday, Aug. 18): International Policy Discussions

International Policy Summit (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.): A forum to discuss global policy issues and international relations.

A forum to discuss global policy issues and international relations. Nation Magazine Tribute to Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. (7 p.m. – 9 p.m.): A tribute to honor the contributions of Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Annual International Convention is poised to be a cornerstone event, fostering dialogue and action on some of society’s most critical issues.