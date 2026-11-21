Faith institutions and community partners unite to fight food insecurity during the holiday season.

CHICAGO, IL — The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is bringing together faith leaders, community organizations and local partners to provide 2,000 free Thanksgiving meals to families and individuals across the Chicago region on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Under the theme “One City. Many Faiths. One Table,” the Chicago Community Thanksgiving Feast will unite 20 faith institutions and community partners in a regional effort to address hunger and support underserved communities.

Sponsored by Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), the initiative will serve residents throughout Chicago and surrounding communities, including North Chicago and Park Forest.

Rainbow PUSH will announce the initiative during a press conference on Saturday, November 21, at 11 a.m., immediately following its Saturday Morning Forum broadcast. The event will take place at Rainbow PUSH Headquarters, 930 E. 50th Street in Chicago.

Rainbow PUSH President Yusef D. Jackson, Rev. Janette Wilson, elected officials and participating community partners are expected to attend.

Addressing Food Insecurity

The Thanksgiving effort comes as millions of American families continue struggling to afford basic necessities.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately 18.3 million American households experienced food insecurity in 2024, representing 13.7 percent of households nationwide, compared with 10.2 percent in 2021.

For families facing rising expenses and limited resources, access to nutritious meals remains a serious challenge.

“When a parent stands in the grocery aisle counting what has to go back on the shelf so their children can eat, Thanksgiving feels very different,” said Yusef D. Jackson, president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson emphasized that the organization’s commitment to fighting hunger extends beyond the holiday season.

“It is imperative that we show up for one another. I’m grateful to SFE and to every congregation and community partner helping us put 2,000 meals on tables this Thanksgiving,” Jackson said.

He added that communities must continue working toward long-term solutions that ensure families can afford meals throughout the year.

Faith and Community Working Together

The Thanksgiving initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration among churches, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and community advocates.

Participating organizations include Bethel Lutheran Church, Faith Temple COGIC, First Corinthian COGIC, Greater St. James Temple, Kenwood United Church of Christ, Quinn Chapel AME Church, Rehoboth Ministries, Healthy Hood and numerous additional community partners.

Meals will be coordinated through participating organizations across the region. Residents interested in receiving a Thanksgiving meal are encouraged to contact their nearest partner organization directly for distribution arrangements.

A Mission Beyond Thanksgiving

Southwest Foodservice Excellence, a company specializing in school nutrition programs, is providing sponsorship support for the Thanksgiving initiative.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, founded by civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., continues its mission of advancing civil rights, economic opportunity, education and social justice.

Through the Chicago Community Thanksgiving Feast, the coalition and its partners hope to provide more than a holiday meal. Their efforts represent a shared commitment to compassion, community unity and ensuring that neighbors facing difficult circumstances are not forgotten.

The message behind this year’s celebration is simple: One City. Many Faiths. One Table.

Participating community partners

The following locations were provided in the announcement. Meal distribution arrangements should be confirmed directly with each organization.