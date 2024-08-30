Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rainbow PUSH Coalition – Office Closure for Labor Day & Upcoming Event

PUSH LOGO 2024

Dear Members and Supporters,

I hope this message finds you well.

The public is being advised that the Rainbow PUSH Coalition offices will be closed on Monday, September 2nd, in observance of Labor Day. PUSH will reopen on Tuesday, September 3rd.

And now for the fun part! PUSH is throwing a special event on Saturday, August 31st, at 10:00 AM that you won’t want to miss. Join PUSH for a viewing of Rev. Jesse Jackson’s legendary 1984 Democratic National Convention speech. Afterward, stick around for a delicious  BBQ—because what’s better than history and BBQ?

PUSH CLICK

We can’t wait to see you there!

Yusef D. Jackson
cc: Rev. Jesse Jackson
Rev. Janette Wilson
Rev. Robert Lewis

