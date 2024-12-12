Rainbow PUSH Coalition Marks Anniversary Month with Transformative Celebration: “A Moral Call for Justice” 

Join us as the Rainbow PUSH Coalition celebrates Founders Month with the impactful “A Moral Call for Justice” event on December 14th. This day of unity, health, and community spirit will take place at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition National Headquarters, located at 930 E. 50th St., Chicago, IL 60615.

Reverend Jesse Jackson, founder of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, asserts, “Our flag is red, white and blue, but our nation is a rainbow- red, yellow, brown, black and white- and we’re all precious in God’s sight… Even in our fractured state, all of us count and all of us fit somewhere.”

The Saturday Morning Forum Broadcast will begin at 10:00 AM and engage in a stirring broadcast titled “A Moral Call for Justice.” This session will focus on the plight of immigrants from Africa, Latin America, Haiti, and the Caribbean. Distinguished leaders such as former U.S. Representative Luis Gutiérrez, activist Pastor Emma Lozano, Attorney Julissa Ruiz, and Judge Lionel Jean Baptiste will address these critical issues, urging action from President Biden and the U.S. Congress.

Event Details:

Date and Time: December 14th, starting with a complimentary continental breakfast at 9:00 AM.

Location: Rainbow PUSH Coalition National Headquarters, 930 E. 50th St., Chicago, IL 60615.

Event Highlights:

Health and Wellness Activities

Benefit from free Comprehensive health screenings

Vaccines

HIV screenings

Grocery Bag Giveaway: Distributed on a first-come, first-served basis (registration required at RainbowPUSH.org).

A History of Advocacy and Change:

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition stems from the 1996 merger of Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition, serving as a longstanding beacon for economic justice, educational opportunities, and social reform.

Special Thanks to Our Partners:

– Mariano’s

– Steve Harvey Morning Show

– Kroger

– AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

– BLACC (Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition)

– Chicago Department of Public Health

– 4th Ward Alderman Lamont J. Robinson

– KAM Enterprises

– Robert Peters

– NAACP

– Hope Center Foundation

Admission is free, but registration is required. Secure your spot at RainbowPUSH.org.