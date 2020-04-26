Rainbow PUSH Coalition endorses Senator Kamala D. Harris’ “VoteSafe” Act to Protect Voters Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Saturday endorsed U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris’ (D-CA) “Vote Safe” Act to protect voters during the COVID-19 crisis because it assures equal access to the ballot box.
Sen. Harris’ legislation expands voting options while improving the safety and accessibility of polling places nationwide. Because of social distancing and the long lines voters are forced to stand in, the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly illustrated the need to protect and expand voting rights.
“So many have marched, protested, fought and died for the fundamental right to vote; yet that right is under attack,” said Senator Harris. “The Coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the obstacles many already face when voting. Even before the pandemic, Native Americans, Black and Latinx voters, and votes with disabilities too often faced long lines, in accessible voting locations an outright hostility by election officials.
In embracing Sen. Harris’ legislation, Rev. Jackson said, “This legislation should be in place nationwide so that voting, our basic right, can be achieved without voter suppression tricks and schemes used to diminish voter participation among people of color and students. We endorse this Act that will assure fairness will prevail come November.”
