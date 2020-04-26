Rainbow PUSH Coalition endorses Senator Kamala D. Harris’ “VoteSafe” Act to Protect Voters Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Saturday endorsed U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris’ (D-CA) “Vote Safe” Act to protect voters during the COVID-19 crisis because it assures equal access to the ballot box.

Sen. Harris’ legislation expands voting options while improving the safety and accessibility of polling places nationwide. Because of social distancing and the long lines voters are forced to stand in, the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly illustrated the need to protect and expand voting rights.

“So many have marched, protested, fought and died for the fundamental right to vote; yet that right is under attack,” said Senator Harris. “The Coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the obstacles many already face when voting. Even before the pandemic, Native Americans, Black and Latinx voters, and votes with disabilities too often faced long lines, in accessible voting locations an outright hostility by election officials.

In embracing Sen. Harris’ legislation, Rev. Jackson said, “This legislation should be in place nationwide so that voting, our basic right, can be achieved without voter suppression tricks and schemes used to diminish voter participation among people of color and students. We endorse this Act that will assure fairness will prevail come November.”

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.

