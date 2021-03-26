Radio Host Fired and 2 Co-Hosts Suspended Following Racist On-Air Exchange

Rob Lederman said he hoped to “learn from” the incident, and offered an apology to “anybody that would be hurt” by his comments

By Nicholas Rice, People

A radio show host for the Buffalo, New York-based 97 Rock was fired, and two others suspended, after they took part in a racist on-air exchange the station’s parent company said was in “violation” of its principles.

A spokesperson for Cumulus Media confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that The Morning Bull Show host Rob Lederman had been “swiftly terminated” in light of comments he made comparing the skin tones of famous Black women to numbered toaster settings.

“CUMULUS MEDIA operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles,” the statement read. “We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident.”

In a 45-second audio clip shared to Twitter by EPSN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, Lederman says, “I may get into trouble for this,” before going on to mention stars like Serena Williams, Halle Berry and Gayle King.

Didn’t hear this live but internet keeps receipts. @97RockBuffalo morning hosts compared how they like their toast to black women’s skin tone. So just in case y’all missed it too, take a listen pic.twitter.com/6nVolu5a23 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 24, 2021

Lederman’s co-hosts Rich “Bull” Gaenzler and Chris Klein, both of whom did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, were suspended following the conversation, The Buffalo News reported.

Lederman, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, told the outlet that he was “horrified” when he listened back to a recording of the broadcast.

“I could easily see how someone could be offended by that. I get that,” Lederman said. “It sounds terrible, and it is terrible… Now, can I take back those words? No. If you listen to them, were they meant to be hurtful? Absolutely not.”