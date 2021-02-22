Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church honor Chief Judge Timothy Evans

Chief Judge Evans Received Lifetime Achievement Award From Oldest Black Church In Chicago

On Sunday, February 21, 2021 the Honorable Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans received the inaugural Archibald Carey Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award from Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the first African American congregation in Chicago, established in 1847, at 2401 S. Wabash Avenue in Chicago. Judge Evans is a highly-respected attorney, politician, former alderman, and Chief Judge of the Cook County Circuit Court. He is the first African American Chief Judge of the Cook County Circuit Court. The presentation took place at Quinn Chapel’s Sunday morning worship service. The Rev. James Moody is pastor, and Bishop John F. White is the Presiding Bishop.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is named in honor of the Honorable Rev. Archibald James Carey Jr. who was an American lawyer, judge, politician, diplomat, and clergyman serving Quinn Chapel’s congregation as its Senior pastor from 1949 to 1967. Among his many accomplishments, Rev. Carey championed issues related to civil rights and fair housing.

Quinn Chapel stands for liberty and justice on the Southside of Chicago and worldwide. Quinn Chapel has welcomed such leaders as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President Barack Obama, Frederick Douglass, and Ida B Wells. Due to current health concerns worldwide this event was a virtual ceremony aired publicly on February 21, 2021 and can be viewed on Quinn Chapel’s platforms https://quinnchicago.org/, https://www.facebook.com/QuinnAMEChicago and https://www.youtube.com/user/QuinnChapel.