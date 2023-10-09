QUESTIONS WE NEED TO ASK ABOUT TRUMP’S CANDIDACY

Donald Trump has come under serious fire recently due to allegations of misconduct that date back to before, and including, his time as the 45th president of the United States. However, he refuses to acknowledge wrongdoing and still insists that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, an accusation that has not been shown to have any truth.

Trump’s questionable behaviors have resulted in multiple indictments recently being handed down, and all of this is happening while he is leading the pack of Republicans vying for the office of president in 2024. Trump is seeking a second term, and has cast ominous shadows over the country as to what he plans for a new term, and it ain’t pretty!

Donald Trump has not made it a secret that he has fascist leanings. He has a history of casting googly eyes in a lovefest with bonafide dictators. He is in love with power, and has shown an obvious disdain for those who do not have it. He has also shown an obvious and blatant disrespect for common citizens.

Coupled with this are hordes of his followers who have bought into the lies that have circulated about the role of government corruption. For example, Donald Trump has committed obvious and blatant wrongdoing, but no matter when and how it is pointed out, people give him a pass. Surprisingly, considering the nature of some of Trump’s apparent transgressions, one of the biggest groups of people singing his praises, in spite of obvious mayhem generation, are Christians.

Religion is a way to corral people into thought categories; it provides guideposts for expected behavior. Different religions use differing standards in order to help craft the kind of society desired by whatever group happens to wield political power during a given time period. It is important to have guideposts that help to control what happens in a society, however, and religion is very important in this regard.

Rules established by political bodies add to the mix. Dictators, on the other hand, have their own strategies for controlling the population, and our world has seen the rise (and fall) of this ilk.

We are at the precipice of significant change in America, and the choices we make now will determine our quality of life for years to come, both in the United States, as well as in the rest of the world. Leadership decisions made now will prove to be crucial to the well-being of the population, and especially to the Black and brown elements. These groups will have to make decisions while engulfed in the pall of fake news and the wildfire of lies impacting the brains of thinking people, some of whom believe anything as long as the lies are coming from mouths they hold in high esteem.

Black people, in particular, are the main group that needs help in clearing the air so that a better truth can be revealed. There are Black groups that love and support Trump, even though it has been proven that he and his father discriminated against Black people, refusing to grant them access to their properties back in the day.

Remember, Trump also called for the execution of the “Central Park 5,” five Black teenagers who were later found to be innocent of raping a white female jogger in Central Park!

So, with this said, there are some questions that we should ask ourselves and others as we further venture into the political storms we will inevitably face during the upcoming 2024 election in America.

Here they are: If you are a Christian, how do you justify lending support to a candidate who has demonstrated racist behavior? Should we elect someone to office who has fascist leanings and who lies at every chance he gets? Should we trust someone to run the country who basically promises to dismantle our long-standing democracy?

Should we throw our support behind a group of people led, as in a trance, by a candidate who has multiple indictments as of press time; more importantly, can we trust someone who has lied about almost everything, to all of a sudden tell the truth to the American people? Do Trump’s acolytes believe this is “Christian” behavior? ‘Thou shalt not kill’ is a hallmark of Christian philosophy…weren’t people killed during the January 6 Insurrection?

Essentially, the truth is out in the open for all to see, but the strategic blinders placed before Trump acolytes, many who actually believe he is the “returned Christ,” are keeping people hoodwinked. Voters need to ask themselves questions like the ones above, and more, before they throw away our democracy in 2024. A Luta Continua.