‘Queens Of The Policy’ marks the triumphant return of live theater to the Harold Washington Cultural Center, December 9-16

The Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC) will mark a brand-new milestone as the gem of Chicago with the opening of Queens of the Policy for a limited run, December 9-16. The stage play, hosted by Global Director and Executive Producer Jimalita Tillman, marks the triumphant return of live theater to HWCC, in the wake of the economic shutdown caused by the COVID pandemic ending.

Queens of the Policy tells the story of four women in 1940s Chicago striving to carve out their own niche in the male dominated world of policy—a predecessor of today’s American lottery system. Based on the true stories and lives of real people, this production takes you on a historical and entertaining journey of intrigue, danger and ultimate triumph. The Queens were simultaneously celebrated for their activism and philanthropy in the Black community, and castigated for running often ruthless criminal enterprises. They were also known for successfully fighting off infamous Italian mobsters who tried to take over their business. Queens of the Policy is a quintessentially American story of ingenuity and entrepreneurship, the telling of which is long overdue.

Queens of the Policy kicks off the 18th year of live theater at HWCC, a Black-owned, community focused, non-profit venue for performing arts and education. “The goal of the Harold Washington Cultural Center is to expose our community to quality theatrical performances right in our neighborhood,” says Tillman, a nationally respected advocate for live arts venues who has earned industry recognition, including a coveted Telly Award, for her work as a producer. “We believe that artistic expression is therapeutic and arts will keep our children safe, present an economic opportunity for them, and deter at-risk behavior.”

Queens of the Policy will showcase the finest entertainment HWCC has to offer, at an outstanding value for theater goers, with ticket prices between $40 and $60. Audiences will also enjoy surprise celebrity appearances and a cameo performance by Bril Barrett and M.A.D.D. Rhythms International Tap Ensemble, and audiences will be treated to a jazz reception.

What: Queens of the Policy Live Theatrical Performance

Where: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Drive.

When: December 9-16, 2022.

Additional: Tickets $40-$60

For more information on group rates and fundraiser dates, contact Jimalita Tillman, 773-439-9748, or [email protected]

The Harold Washington Cultural Center provides programs wherein over 25,000 youth participate annually. HWCC features include a 1,000-seat theater, video editing lab, a full-service recording studio, a computer lab, a two-story cascading atrium/exhibition hall, and a museum. The HWCC’s mission is to preserve and protect African American culture. HWCC utilizes performing and media arts to deter at-risk behavior in youth. HWCC partners with community-based organizations, as well as national and internationally-recognized historical arts institutions in content and audience development.