Grant from National Benevolent Association provides career training opportunities for educators, parents and residents age 16 and older

Quantum Visionary Foundation is offering free professional certification programs to Northwest Indiana residents and others interested in expanding their career opportunities through a partnership with Grow with Google.

The initiative, funded by a grant from the National Benevolent Association, will provide professional development and technology training at no cost to participants. The program is open to individuals ages 16 and older, with enrollment limited to the first 100 approved applicants.

The program primarily targets teachers, parents and administrators who work with or advocate for students receiving special education services. However, participation is open to anyone interested in learning new skills, obtaining professional credentials, advancing in their current field or exploring a different career.

Dr. Janell Harvey, organizer of the initiative, said the program is intended to eliminate financial barriers that often prevent individuals from pursuing additional education and professional development.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this opportunity to our community,” said Dr. Harvey. “We recognize that access to education, technology and professional development can be transformative, but the cost of obtaining additional credentials can often be a barrier. Through the generosity of the National Benevolent Association and our partnership with Grow with Google, we are removing that barrier and making valuable career-building opportunities accessible to individuals who are ready to take the next step. Whether you’re an educator, a parent, a young adult or someone looking for a career change, we want you to recognize that your potential has no limits.”

Ten certification and training opportunities available

Participants may select from 10 professional certification and development pathways designed to strengthen workplace skills and prepare individuals for opportunities in growing industries.

The available programs include:

1. Cybersecurity – Training in protecting computer systems, networks and digital information.

2. Data Analytics – Developing skills to collect, analyze and interpret data.

3. Digital Marketing and E-Commerce – Learning online marketing strategies and digital business practices.

4. IT Support – Building technical skills to troubleshoot computer systems and provide technology assistance.

5. Project Management – Learning to organize, coordinate and manage projects.

6. UX Design – Developing skills in designing user-friendly digital products and experiences.

7. Google AI Professional Certificate – Building practical skills in using artificial intelligence professionally.

8. Google AI Essentials – Learning foundational artificial intelligence concepts and applications.

9. People Management Essentials – Strengthening leadership, supervision and workplace management skills.

10. Accelerate Your Job Search with AI – Using artificial intelligence tools to support job searches and career preparation.

The programs are designed to accommodate individuals with work, family and other responsibilities. All coursework can be completed online from home, eliminating the need to travel to a classroom.

Participants are expected to complete their selected programs in approximately eight weeks.

Upon completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion and have an opportunity to participate in a graduation celebration recognizing their accomplishments. According to the foundation, the certifications are recognized by major industries and some educational institutions.

Virtual orientation scheduled for November 28

Quantum Visionary Foundation will host a virtual orientation on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 9 a.m. CST.

The session will introduce prospective participants to the available programs, explain how to access coursework and provide guidance on completing the certification process.

Individuals unable to attend the live orientation will have access to a prerecorded session.

The official program start date is Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Registration limited to 100 approved applicants

Only the first 100 approved applicants will be accepted into the free certification initiative. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply early because enrollment is limited.

The foundation is encouraging teachers, parents, school administrators, community organizations, young adults and individuals seeking career advancement to take advantage of the opportunity.

Organizers said the program is intended to help participants strengthen their qualifications, develop technology skills and become more competitive in an increasingly digital workforce without incurring certification costs.

To register: Interested individuals must complete the program application and receive approval. The application link was not included in the information provided to the Crusader.

Quantum Visionary Foundation is committed to expanding educational opportunities, professional development and innovation. Through partnerships and community initiatives, the organization seeks to help individuals gain the knowledge and resources needed to pursue new opportunities and achieve their professional goals.