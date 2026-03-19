By Stephanie Gadlin

Last September, shovels went into the ground at 8080 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, on the old U.S. Steel South Works site on Chicago’s Southeast Side. Gov. JB Pritzker was there. Mayor Brandon Johnson was there. Alds. Greg Mitchell of the 7th Ward and Peter Chico of the 10th Ward were there, among other dignitaries. So was PsiQuantum CEO Prof. Jeremy O’Brien, who flew in from Palo Alto, California, for the occasion.

It was the groundbreaking for the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP), a $9 billion project the state calls a landmark. “Today we break ground on a landmark project that will establish Illinois as the nation’s leading hub for quantum innovation while attracting billions in economic investment and creating thousands of jobs,” Pritzker said.

Mayor Johnson called it a transformation for South Chicago. “This investment will bring new jobs and educational pathways,” he said in a statement.

A few miles away, South Shore and South Chicago have heard promises before, with many of them falling flat or becoming dreams deferred. Black residents here die nearly 13 years younger than their Hispanic neighbors. The South and West Sides carry the highest cancer death rates in the city, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. Black residents on Chicago’s South and West Sides face unemployment rates that dwarf the national average and, in some neighborhoods, are more than eight times higher.

As many Americans struggle to make ends meet, under the persistent threats of federal cuts to health care, housing subsidies, education and food assistance, the most vulnerable people can get lost inside spreadsheets. They are not statistics. They are households. They are neighbors. They are children walking to school and elders looking to live out their golden years in sustainable and safe neighborhoods. They are residents of Chicago’s Southlands.

The land itself carries a history that does not stay buried. For more than a decade, multimillion-dollar development projects promising housing, business growth, jobs, and an enhanced quality of life have been proposed at the site and then abandoned. Environmental advocates say the Earth is toxic. U.S. Steel left behind heavy metals, arsenic and chemical waste when it closed in 1992. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated the Lake Calumet cluster, which includes the South Works site, as a Superfund site in 2010.

Local activists worry construction on the quantum campus could disturb that contamination and push toxins and poisonous dust into a neighborhood already breathing some of the most polluted air in the city.

Into this community, the state of Illinois is delivering a quantum computing campus projecting 154 permanent jobs. However, the positions, such as server technicians, network engineers, facilities managers and cloud operations specialists, typically require IT certifications, computer science training, or four-year degrees.

The IQMP campus covers 440 acres of former industrial land, more than 330 football fields, sitting yards from Lake Michigan and less than two miles from Rainbow Beach, where South Side families have swum for generations. IQMP officials say the $200 million cryogenic plant built with state funds will use helium and nitrogen gases and produce zero emissions during normal operations. However, no such promise was made for the other data center companies that will also reside there.

IQMP has not released a water-use estimate for the entire campus. Officials told published news reports this month that the park plans to draw water from the city of Chicago’s municipal water system. No health impact assessment has been conducted. No legally enforceable Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) is in place.

Environmental justice advocates and community organizations on the Southeast Side and the city’s “Soul Coast” have been demanding answers since before the groundbreaking.

The Alliance of the Southeast (ASE) has led the charge, making water use and environmental remediation its top concerns. ASE Executive Director Amalia NietoGomez put it plainly in a Chicago Tribune story.

“We already have a whole lot of pollution, and this is into our drinking water,” NietoGomez said. “So how are they going to protect that?”

At the inaugural Global Quantum Forum in Chicago in July 2025, ASE and a coalition of South Side advocates picketed outside the venue, pushing lawmakers to approve a CBA with PsiQuantum and Related Midwest, the master developer.

Community organizers scheduled to speak with the Crusader requested additional time to respond, citing the demands of Tuesday’s primary election.

Proponents point to 154 permanent jobs, more than 100 acres of expanded parkland, and a new 53-bed Advocate Health hospital to be built across DuSable Lake Shore Drive from the campus near 79th Street. The $300 million facility will replace Advocate Trinity Hospital at 2320 E. 93rd St., which has served the South Side since 1895. Trinity will remain open until the new hospital is completed in 2029, then will be demolished. The new facility will have 153 fewer beds than the hospital it replaces.

“We look forward to this investment helping to build our community, as U.S. Steel did for many years,” Ald. Chico said in a statement. The comparison to U.S. Steel is not lost on community members who watched those 20,000 jobs disappear and the land sit vacant for more than 30 years.

What is unfolding on Chicago’s Southeast Side is what environmental justice advocates have long called environmental racism, the pattern by which polluting industries and environmental hazards are concentrated in Black and low-income communities while wealthier, whiter neighborhoods are spared. The Crusader documented this pattern across Chicago, from North Lawndale to Altgeld Gardens to the Southeast Side, in its August 2025 investigation into toxic air pollution in Black America.

Because PsiQuantum is using cryogenic rather than water cooling, the project bypasses the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit process that would require public comment meetings on environmental impacts.

Dr. Sharon Waller, Ph.D., secretary of the Illinois section of the Water Reuse Association and an elected official, has watched this process with alarm. She spoke directly with the Crusader. Her first concern is not what is being built. It is what Illinois has failed to do to regulate it.

“We are the only state where water reuse is illegal,” Waller said. “We are flushing 2 billion gallons a day of fresh water down to the Mississippi to the dead zone, and in the meantime, sending water away so fast is not the answer for climate change.”

The Crusader submitted questions to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) and the president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District regarding its position on water reuse permitting. No response was received by the deadline.

That regulatory vacuum, Waller said, produced the cryogenic cooling decision at IQMP. PsiQuantum’s original water demands for the campus were 150 million gallons a day. The company went to the City of Chicago first. The city said it could supply the water, but could not accept 150 million gallons back into Chicago’s sewer system. That exceeded capacity.

“So instead of involving the wastewater authority in that conversation, they just said no, end of conversation,” Waller told the Crusader. “In the meantime, Quantum is going down to IEPA trying to figure out how to work around this and get a permit, and there’s no answer. So, they give up.”

“And they go to cryogenic cooling, which is the most expensive, most energy-intensive, and least-job option,” she continued. “Our lack of policy is not helping us.”

That policy failure is already showing up on electricity bills. Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) filed a $15.3 billion grid plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in January 2026, citing data center demand as a primary driver. Supply prices for ComEd customers surged approximately 50 percent beginning in summer 2025, according to the Citizens Utility Board of Illinois (CUB). The capacity portion of a typical residential bill climbed from roughly $0.91 per month in mid-2024 to approximately $8.00 per month by mid-2025.

“If they’re not using water cooling, if they’re just using electrical cooling, I think the concern is that your electrical rates may go up, not your water rates,” Waller told the Crusader. “All this energy that’s going to be used on the cryogenic side, that’s going to be provided by ComEd. ComEd is going to have to do some kind of water cooling on their end.”

For a family in South Shore already earning a median household income of $40,142, rising rents and property taxes, a rate spike of that scale is not a policy abstraction. It is a bill.

A National Pattern

Chicago is not alone. Across the country, data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) facilities are being sited in predominantly Black communities, with the same pattern repeating from Memphis to Maryland.

In Boxtown, a neighborhood on the south side of Memphis, Tennessee, Elon Musk’s company xAI built what it described as the world’s largest AI supercomputer in 122 days, with no public notice and no public comment process, according to published reports. Boxtown was founded by formerly enslaved people after the Civil War. xAI installed 35 methane-burning gas turbines without full Clean Air Act permits, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC). The turbines increase Memphis’ smog levels by an estimated 30 to 60 percent. The community’s cancer rate is already four times the national average, according to published reports in Tennessee.

State Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis, a Democrat, has led the resistance.

“It is no coincidence that if you are African American in this country, you’re 75 percent more likely to live near a toxic hazardous waste facility,” Pearson said. “In this community, there are over 17 Toxics Release Inventory facilities surrounding us. Now 18 with Elon Musk’s xAI plant.”

In Prince George’s County, Maryland, a predominantly Black county, residents organized against a proposed hyperscale data center at the former Landover Mall site. Activist Brandon Forester stripped the politics down to bone.

“Black faces in high places will not save us,” Forester told the Washington Post. “We need people who are representing our interests and not people who are just representing the interests of the moneyed consultant class.”

As of March 9, 2026, at least 12 states had filed data center moratorium bills, according to Good Jobs First, a nonprofit that tracks corporate subsidies. In Illinois, Gov. Pritzker himself has proposed suspending data center tax incentives. The NAACP launched its “Stop Dirty Data Centers” campaign, studying impacts in Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The public health toll compounds what residents already know in their bones. Kate Crawford, author of “Atlas of AI” (Yale University Press, 2021), writes that the tech industry’s portrayal of AI infrastructure as environmentally friendly conceals a deeper truth. “The rapid growth of cloud-based computation has paradoxically driven an expansion of the frontiers of resource extraction,” Crawford argues. “It is only by factoring in these hidden costs that we can understand what the shift toward increasing automation will mean.”

A 2025 study by researchers at the University of California Riverside and the California Institute of Technology quantified the damage. Training a single large AI model produces air pollutants equivalent to more than 10,000 car trips between Los Angeles and New York City, the study found. The total public health burden of U.S. data centers is projected to exceed $20 billion by 2028. Low-income counties bear per-household health costs that are up to 200 times higher than those in other counties. Cook County ranks first in the nation for total public health costs associated with data centers, at $358.5 million between 2019 and 2023. The communities surrounding the IQMP campus are in Cook County.

These costs are not theoretical. They are structural. They are borne by the same communities that bore the costs of the steel industry before this one.

Dr. Waller, who has attended public IQMP meetings and has been unable to make direct contact with PsiQuantum, said the state is squandering a rare opportunity.

“Data centers are an opportunity for a public-private partnership to fund our infrastructure improvements,” she told the Crusader. “The big dogs like Meta and Google say that it’s their policy to pay for the infrastructure improvements that they need. Why would you turn that down? But we just don’t have an economic development plan to respond on the time scales they require.”

No health impact assessment has been conducted that the Crusader could verify. No community benefits agreement is in place and no local hiring guarantee or job/skills training program for neighborhood residents has been announced by the city, county or state.

The Crusader reached out to state officials, but no response had been received by the deadline.

“Our lack of policy is not helping us,” Dr. Waller said. “We could be partnering with them to improve our infrastructure. Instead, we are just giving them the farm.”

Part two of this report examines the public health and environmental impacts on communities from Chicago’s Southeast Side to Memphis and Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, where advanced computing facilities have taken root in neighborhoods already carrying generations of industrial contamination.