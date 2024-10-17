QB Jayden Daniels named NFL Rookie of The Month 

Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels

In recent news, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for the month of September (Weeks 1-4).

According to the NFL, Daniels led the league in completion percentage (82.1 percent), led quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (four), ranked second among quarterbacks in rushing yards (218), ranked third in passer rating (107.4, minimum 75 attempts) and had 897 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the month of September.

His 82.1 completion percentage (87 of 106) surpassed Tom Brady (79.2 percent, 95 of 120, in 2007) for the highest completion percentage (minimum 75 attempts) by a player in his team’s first four games of a season in NFL history, added the NFL.

The NFL said Daniels became the third Washington player to win Offensive Rookie of the Month and the first since 2012, joining Robert Griffin III (September and November, 2012) and Chris Samuels (October, 2000). Daniels is the first former Louisiana State quarterback to win Rookie of the Month and 11th Tiger overall to earn the honor.