PUSH for Excellence announces plans for 2025 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The 2025 MLK Theme is “The Journey of Hope and Healing: Advancing the Dream”

PUSH for Excellence recently announced plans for their 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. The organization is planning a Day of Service and Learning for community members on Saturday, January 18, featuring powerful speakers, impactful seminars and community service projects. On Monday, January 20, to commemorate the MLK Holiday, PUSH Excel will host their annual MLK Breakfast, celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. alongside the impactful work of Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. This year’s theme is aptly titled “The Journey of Hope and Healing; Advancing the Dream.”

“In a time of deep division and distrust in our democracy, Dr. King’s work and teachings serve as a beacon of light and guide for how to rebuild and work towards a more perfect union. We invite community members, civic, government and business leaders to join us to embark on a journey of hope and healing for the future of our country,” said Civil Rights Icon and Rainbow PUSH Founder Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.

The public is encouraged to register for the Day of Service and Learning via the link below. Tickets for the Dr. King Breakfast can be purchased via MLK2025Breakfast.eventbrite.com. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available.

Day of Service and Learning honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Featuring educational seminars, impactful speakers and community service projects that honor the legacy of Dr. King and prepare us for the fight ahead. This event is free, family-friendly, and will feature a day-long resource fair and programming for all ages.



