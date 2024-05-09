Purdue University NW spring graduates encouraged to be brave in their careers

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) spring 2024 graduates arduously persisted to complete their college degrees. Intensive hours spent studying or researching, leading on-campus events, and shining on the field or court have prepared PNW graduates well for their next professional ventures.

However, rising to new opportunities requires another ingredient. A pledge to be brave and step outside of your comfort zone unlocks a potential one could have never imagined. Regina Biddings-Muro, a PNW alumna and higher education leader, imparted this advice in her keynote address to the graduating class on Saturday, May 4.

“Persist…or your dreams will die. Find courage to face the most difficult challenge in your lives,” she informed the graduates.

PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford applauded the graduates for the hard work, sacrifice, and determination that brought them to the moment of earning their diplomas.

“Your work here as a student, as a researcher and as a contributor to the landscape of higher education has brought Purdue Northwest to a crossroad of national importance in the science, business, health, engineering, humanities, education, and technology sectors,” Holford stated. “Our promise to you, as graduates (of PNW), is to continue to innovate, improve, and succeed as an institution of higher learning as you continue to innovate, improve, and succeed in your lives and careers.”

PNW faculty members opened doors

In her keynote address, Biddings-Muro drew on her lived experience as a student and a higher education administrator to illustrate how courage made a difference in achieving new heights. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Communication from PNW and her doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Benedictine University.

As an undergraduate, she was nudged on by her faculty mentors to interview for an internship at AM 1230 WJOB, despite her initial reluctance.

“The suit and shoes my mother bought me at Carson Pirie Scott could not possibly hide the fact that I had only one broadcasting class and no relevant experience,” she said. “I left that interview happy it was over and certain I would not get the job. I was wrong. A PNW faculty member had opened the door to launch my career. By my senior year, I had two years at WJOB and an internship at CBS-TV.”

Biddings-Muro’s career trajectory led her to public relations roles at the former Inland Steel Company (now Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor) and Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), as well as back to PNW to serve as vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement and as Chief of Staff.

Biddings-Muro acknowledged she felt conflicted internally when her next opportunity was presented in 2018: becoming the vice president for University Advancement at California Lutheran University. As a Northwest Indiana native, moving more than 2,000 miles away from her support system was challenging.

At Cal Lutheran, Biddings-Muro said, “I learned that my leadership needed to expand and grow. I entered deep learning mode — about myself and my team — to gain, build and maintain trust.”

Although a major life transition may prove difficult, mustering courage in the face of a challenge will help you succeed, Biddings-Muro said.

“Commit to your ‘impossible goal’ because of what it will make of you to achieve it,” she told the graduates. “Your journey will have surprise twists and turns that do not seem to make sense. This is normal! Persist…and your dreams will become reality.”

PNW’s spring 2024 graduating class includes 834 candidates, with 685 earning baccalaureate degrees and 149 earning master’s degrees.

Read more stories featuring PNW graduates at pnw.edu/commencement.

Chancellor Medallion Recipients

Ten students received a Chancellor Medallion for earning the highest grade point average in each of PNW’s five academic colleges. Medallions were presented during the commencement ceremony.

The medallion recipients are:

College of Business

• Adam Hayes, Griffith, Indiana

• Anthony Powell, Valparaiso, Indiana

• Jacob Rasmussen, Beecher, Illinois

College of Engineering and Sciences

• Arvin Altankhundaga, Hammond, Indiana

• Lucas Maurer, Cedar Lake, Indiana

College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences

• Gisselle Canuto, Hammond, Indiana

• Alyssa Chavez, Munster, Indiana

College of Nursing

• Sydney Small, Michigan City, Indiana

College of Technology

• Noah Ford, Wanatah, Indiana

• Abigail McDowell, Tecumseh, Michigan

