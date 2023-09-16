Purdue University Northwest partners with local high schools to host college fairs

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is sponsoring two college fairs this fall in partnership with local high schools.

The fairs will take place at Highland High School and Michigan City High School. Each will host approximately 60 colleges and universities for students interested in attending a post-secondary educational institution.

In past years, PNW sponsored and hosted annual college fairs on its Hammond and Westville campuses. This fall the university will partner with local high schools to use their facilities for the events. Students attending will be able to conveniently interact with many college and university representatives in one location.

Highland High School, 9135 Erie St., Highland, IN, will host the first college fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. Michigan City High School, 8466 W Pahs Rd., Michigan City, IN, will host the second college fair from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

“College fairs hosted in the region are a wonderful opportunity for students to start researching their options for college,” says Julie Wiejak, PNW executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. “We are happy to provide these opportunities for the students of Northwest Indiana and are excited to be collaborating with Highland High School and Michigan City High School to make the fairs more accessible to all students.”

“Sponsoring the college fairs and bringing them into the high schools, on campus during school hours, brings the resources to the students,” says Raven Chant, PNW assistant director of Admissions for New Student Initiatives and Events. “By partnering with high schools we’re able to expand our reach, make it more accessible for the community and more convenient for students to explore college as a viable option.”

PNW’s 2023 college fairs will feature admissions representatives from a variety of colleges and universities who will be available to discuss their programs and campus life experience with students and their families. INvestEd will also be at the events to answer questions and provide information on financial aid solutions.

Whether they are in the early stages of their college search process, deciding between a few different options, or set on a particular school, students will be able to gather information, ask questions and get the answers they need at any stage of their search.

PNW’s college fairs are free to attend and open to all high school students and their families with no registration required. For additional information, visit pnw.edu/college-fairs.

Sept. 25-29 also marks College Application Week through the Indiana College GO! Initiative. The national College Go! campaign is intended to help assist graduating high school students with the college admissions process and the opportunities gained through a higher education experience. PNW is waiving its application fee throughout September. PNW office of Admissions staff members will be visiting with and hosting local middle and high school students during College Application Week.