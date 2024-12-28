Purdue University Northwest graduates encouraged to commit to their dreams

Kennedy Jackson, of Lawndale, California, a Master of Business Administration graduate, walks across the stage during Purdue University Northwest’s fall 2024 commencement ceremonies. PNW summer and fall 2024 graduates were recognized on Dec. 14 inside the Fitness & Recreation Center.

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) celebrated summer and fall 2024 graduates during two ceremonies held Saturday, Dec. 14.

A total of 650 candidates were recognized for not only their commitment to academic excellence, but also their grit exhibited through student leadership, community service and extracurricular involvement. PNW’s fall 2024 graduating class included 463 students earning baccalaureate degrees, 184 earning master’s degrees, and three earning doctoral degrees. The three doctoral candidates are from PNW’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford shakes hands with PNW graduates as they walk across the stage during PNW’s fall 2024 commencement ceremonies.

“Your degree is one that you have worked hard to earn, and we celebrate with you in the culmination of your many successes at Purdue Northwest,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “I applaud you for your hard work, sacrifice and determination.”

PNW graduates’ resilience through any challenge does not stop once the tassel is turned, speakers at the ceremonies noted. Rather, the latest PNW alumni should prepare themselves for the new types of hurdles waiting for them in their professional and personal lives.

Wade Breitzke, founder and CEO of WeCreate Media and a 2009 Purdue University Northwest alumnus, delivers the keynote address for PNW’s fall 2024 commencement ceremonies.

PNW alumnus Wade Breitzke (BS ’09), who served as the fall commencement keynote speaker, encouraged graduates to use transformational thinking and hold on tightly to their grandest imaginations to achieve their dreams. Breitzke is the founder and CEO of WeCreate Media, based in Valparaiso, Indiana.

“Imagination is not daydreaming,” said Breitkze. “Imagination is the preview of what is possible. It is what is waiting for you if you choose to pursue it.”

“Design your future with intention”

Breitzke encouraged PNW’s fall 2024 graduating class to practice three mindset shifts in the next steps of their journeys: start asking who they are becoming; prepare for life’s “seasons;” and protect their vision from anyone’s doubt.

Breitkze shared with PNW’s fall 2024 graduating class that their ultimate success depends on their self-determination to practice “above-average” habits, search for opportunities in the face of hardship and keep their inner dreams free from doubt by themselves or others.

“PNW graduates, here is my challenge to you: start something that scares you, that excites you and that pushes you to become more than you are today,” Breitzke said. “Design your future with intention and step into the extraordinary life you were always meant to live. Start something that changes everything — not because I told you so, but because that is who you have decided to become.”

PNW proudly celebrates, congratulates and sends off its graduating students during its commencement ceremonies. To read more feature stories about PNW graduates Powering Onward to their dreams, see a listing of all graduates, or find general information on PNW commencement exercises, visit the commencement digital program at pnw.edu/program.

Chancellor Medallion Recipients

Eight students received a Chancellor Medallion for earning the highest grade point average in PNW’s five academic colleges.

The medallion recipients include:

College of Business

• Emmanuel Moreno, Hammond, Indiana

• Ashley Peterson, Highland, Indiana

College of Engineering and Sciences

• Oona Kintscher, Berlin, Germany

College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences

• Nathan Antisdel, Michigan City, Indiana

• Brianna Meloy, Lansing, Illinois

College of Nursing

• Karmen Halfacre, Michigan City, Indiana

• Andrew Wolfe, Merrillville, Indiana

College of Technology

• Anthony Vazquez, La Porte, Indiana