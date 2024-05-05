Purdue Northwest Wins BEA screenwriting Competition

A team of five Purdue Northwest students—Bianca Garcia, Matthew Kaufman, Adam Kharchaf, Amanda Prince, and Kylie Zieminski—secured first place in the Television Spec category of the 2024 Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts competition. Guided by instructor Jake Giles, the students penned an original script for the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” titled “Fractured Reality,” exploring themes of love, loss, and accountability.

Giles expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments, emphasizing the challenges of writing for television. “I am not sure if it’s understood how challenging transitioning from traditional writing to scriptwriting for television is,” Giles remarked. “Emotions are not written into the script; they must be conveyed visually by the character, lighting, or location. Scripts adhere to strict formatting rules that govern what appears on-screen.” Giles further noted, “Writers cannot make major narrative changes; producers make these decisions.”

The BEA judges praised the script for its crafting of intense cliffhangers, ratcheting up the tension throughout the show, and capturing the essence of the program’s characters.

The students were honored at the BEA convention in Las Vegas from April 13-16, where they had the opportunity to attend panels, workshops, and exhibits, including a pitch session with professional screenwriters.

In their own words, the winning team members expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude:

Prince stated, “Telling stories through broadcasting and scriptwriting is my passion.”

Kharchaf emphasized the importance of teamwork in creating their narrative.

Garcia reflected on her initial uncertainty, crediting the collaborative nature of the course for her growth.

Giles commended the students for crafting a script that resonates with universal human values, even in fantastical scenarios. “They immersed themselves in the experience. Our students can do amazing things if they put in the effort.

This group proved that our PNW CCA broadcasting students are truly among the best in the world,” he said. He praised their dedication and emphasized their role as exemplary representatives of PNW CCA’s broadcasting program.