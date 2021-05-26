Purdue Northwest to host second annual Environmental Science summer camp

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its second Environmental Science summer camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT June 28 to July 2. Open to rising high school students, the camp will again take students into the field with visits to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, the Munster landfill, local ponds, and the Portage wastewater treatment plant. Working with scientists and engineers from Biology, Chemistry and Physics, and Construction Engineering and Management Technology, attendees will gather air and water samples for analysis in the biology and chemistry laboratories on the Hammond campus.

Our environment is a complex, fragile system and we are only now beginning to understand our place in it. Faced with issues such as climate change, mass extinctions, and environmental remediation, people are having to make decisions today that will affect the world for generations to come. The Environmental Science summer camp at Purdue Northwest gives students a hands-on introduction into the complexities behind these decisions.

To be considered for the camp, interested high school students should send to Dan Suson at daniel.suson@pnw.edu an email consisting of their name, complete mailing address, name of high school, and the grade they will be starting in the fall. The camp costs $350 and includes trips away from campus for field activities, as well as lunch each day.

Thanks to a grant from the Foundations of East Chicago, students from East Chicago are eligible for an all-expenses paid scholarship. In addition to the information above, to qualify for the scholarship, East Chicago students must also send a photo of their school ID and a one page essay on why they want to attend the camp and how it fits into their plans for the future. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on June 18.

For more information, contact Dan Suson, professor of Physics and associate dean of the PNW College of Engineering and Sciences, at daniel.suson@pnw.edu or 219-989-2375, or the camp coordinator, Kathryn Rowberg, associate professor of Chemistry, at rowberkl@pnw.edu or 219-989-2620.

