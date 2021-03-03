Purdue Northwest plans in-person spring commencement ceremonies

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced on February 16, 2021 its plans for outdoor, in-person ceremonies, with appropriate health and safety protocols, to celebrate the academic achievements of the spring Class of 2021.

Commencement ceremonies for all spring 2021 candidates will be held May 15 in the area south of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building on PNW’s Hammond Campus. The rain date is May 16.

“We are excited to return to in-person commencement ceremonies to allow our graduates to share this important experience safely with family and friends,” Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said in a message to students, faculty and staff. “Graduation marks the determination of PNW students in persisting to earn their degrees, and the Class of ’21 has demonstrated great flexibility and innovation to achieve this milestone.”

The university noted that all state, local and university health and safety protocols will be followed and, should the situation in the surrounding community cause a change in the plans for these events, PNW would notify candidates for graduation as soon as possible.

More information is available at pnw.edu/commencement-faqs.