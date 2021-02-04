Purdue Northwest plans Black History Month programming

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) plans a range of cultural and academic events throughout February to commemorate Black History Month.

Many events are free and open to the public. Visit www.pnw.edu/black-history for the full schedule of events and registration information.

“These events reflect PNW’s active commitment to come together and are coordinated by students, faculty and staff across the university,” stated Yohlunda Mosley, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “As educators, scholars, and just simply individuals who want to learn more about one another, we are proud of the many ways that we will engage students and our community this month and throughout the year.”

New scholarship fund

In honor of Black History Month, PNW is creating a scholarship fund to provide additional support for African-American scholars at Purdue Northwest. As a premier metropolitan university serving one of the most diverse student bodies in the state of Indiana, PNW continually strives to support its students as they power onward toward their degrees. Information about how to donate to the scholarship fund, and how to apply for the scholarship, will be shared soon.

PNW Black History Month events

PNW offers creative performers, socially-distant and virtual activities, and thought-provoking discussions reflecting on the contributions of Black people to U.S. history throughout the month of February. The schedule includes the events listed below. For more details and the most up-to-date information, please visit www.pnw.edu/black-history.

Black History Art Contest

Feb. 1-28

PNW students can create and submit artwork paying tribute to the power, grace and versatility embodied in Black history. After the contest is complete, submitted artwork will be auctioned off to support PNW scholarships.

Support Black, Buy Black

Feb. 1-28

Special promotions and offerings to PNW students for Black-owned businesses will be featured throughout the month.

Health Equity and Communities of Color: 12:30 p.m., Feb. 4

As part of the faculty-led lecture series on “Race, Racism, Anti-Racism,” PNW Associate Professor of English Karen Bishop-Morris hosts a panel of health experts on World Cancer Day, who present and assess the disparities in breast cancer care and treatment for women of color.

Register for the discussion

Virtual Painter – Evan Struck:

5 p.m., Feb. 5

The public is invited to join live as artist Evan Struck creates a painting for PNW celebrating Black History Month. Ask questions and make requests for what you would like to see. The resulting painting will be displayed in Founder’s Plaza on the PNW Hammond Campus.

Join the livestream

Black History Month Flag

Display: Feb. 8-28

PNW students are invited to place a flag, provided by the university, in the display at both campuses. The locations are Founders Plaza on the Hammond Campus and Fountain Plaza between the Library-Student-Faculty (LSF) Building and Technology Building on the Westville Campus. Students can pick up a flag for placement, and a keychain, inside Calumet Falls (Hammond) and the LSF entrance (Westville).

Black-ish Watch Party and

Discussion: 6 p.m., Feb. 10

PNW students can join via Zoom for a virtual watch party and discussion of “Hope” (season two, episode 16) from the series “Black-ish.” In this episode, the Johnson family discusses race issues while watching news coverage of a grand jury considering the indictment of a White police officer accused of killing a Black teen.

Petty Poetry with Ashlee Haze: 6 p.m., Feb. 18

A virtual workshop with poet Ashlee Haze during which PNW students can learn how to write petty poetry. This art form is a tool for expressing emotions in a healthy format and processing anger, grief, jealousy and bitterness through poetry.

Building Community Through the Arts:

Black History Month Poetry Slam: 5 p.m., Feb. 23

The public is invited to enjoy PNW’s annual poetry slam, this year featuring artists from New York, California, Chicago and Miami. Be part of the virtual audience and take part in the live voting. Help decide who will take the crown! Top talent from Young Chicago Authors, Get Lit and other organizations will be competing.

Black and Brilliant Academic Bowl: 5 p.m., Feb. 26

PNW students will show their knowledge – and pride – in Black history during this virtual academic competition.

Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.