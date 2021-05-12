Purdue Northwest launches virtual tour of campuses

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has launched a virtual tour to give potential Purdue Northwest students and their families a new opportunity to see all that the university has to offer.

“This past year has limited the opportunity for prospective students and their families to visit Purdue Northwest, but campus visits are an important part of the college search process,” said Yohlunda Mosley, PNW vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs. “We encourage students who are interested in learning more about PNW to take advantage of this resource and begin exploring how the university fits into the next phase of their academic goals. Even as we resume our face-to-face environment, we want to maintain the high level of access we have been able to provide to students in the Region, across the state, nationally and globally through the use of this digital platform.”

The new virtual tour is available on the PNW Undergraduate Admissions website at pnw.edu/visit, and offers visitors the opportunity to explore campus facilities, classrooms, and service centers through 360-degree panoramic photos, videos and pictures. The narration describes the key features and benefits Purdue Northwest offers prospective students. While visitors interact with the easy-to-navigate software, they can also request additional information, start the application process, or request an in-person visit.

To learn more about applying to PNW, scholarship opportunities, resources and to view the virtual tour, visit www.pnw.edu/admissions.

Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.