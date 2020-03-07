Purdue Northwest and NWIIWA Partner for “Breaking the Glass Ceiling” Event

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association (NWIIWA) will be proudly partnering with Purdue University Northwest (PNW) to host the 7th annual Breaking the Glass Ceiling event. This is the first time the two organizations are collaborating to highlight successful strategies for career advancement.

Experts in business and industry will discuss topics such as barriers to gender equity in the workplace and bringing your authentic self to work. Speakers will their own experiences in a “no-holds-barred” conversation intended to inspire and guide others up the workplace ladder.

Employers and individuals are encouraged to attend to learn about how to strengthen talent pipelines, how to turn major missteps into major wins, how to use your voice to create space and foster innovation, and much more.

Panelists will include:

Tannaz Javadi – ArcelorMittal Global R&D

Jessica Loy – Motorola/Levono

Dawn Reynolds Pettit – Caesars Entertainment

Dr. Janet Seabrook – Community HealthNet, Inc.

Kelly Shikany – Lakeside Wealth Management

Breaking the Glass Ceiling will take place on March 31st at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville, IN. Registration begins at 11:30 AM and lunch and the presentation will take place from 12 PM to 1:30 PM. Register for the event at NWIIWASuccess.eventbrite.com.

About NWIIWA: The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) is the leading group in our region for the professional development of women and their careers. The association brings together the region’s most successful professionals in all areas of business, industry, and communities to advance the careers of women in NWI.