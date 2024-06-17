Pullman Porter Museum to Host “JUNETEENTH” Community Celebration

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum (NAPRPPM) will host its 12th Annual “JUNETEENTH” Community Recommitment Celebration on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a parade, block party and Youth Olympic events taking place at various locations throughout the North Pullman district in Chicago.

“We are hosting five historic events on one powerful day,” said David Peterson, President of the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum.

“Hundreds of youth are participating in sporting events while learning about their history and the significance of Juneteenth. What an incredible combination of knowledge, legacy, community and the celebration of Black excellence.”

Among the featured sports activities are the Chi Ball Y League Championship Basketball game, the Juneteenth Football Tournament, and the Juneteenth Track and Field event.

The PlayStreets Block Party takes place immediately following the parade and will feature vendors, games, food, music, giveaways and fun. Families are invited to spend the day enjoying these free offerings.

PlayStreets in Chicago is a collaborative initiative for healthier and stronger communities by creating safe and accessible residential play areas for children to be active, to learn, and for neighbors to come together.

A grant program from the Chicago Department of Public Health supports community-based organizations to provide local leadership in the development of PlayStreets in targeted community areas.

The permit program allows residents to establish short-term traffic restrictions on their streets to use as pop-up recreation spaces.

The parade registration and line-up starts at 8:00 a.m. and officially steps off at 10:00 a.m. at Gately Stadium and concludes at the Pullman Porter Museum. Sign-ups for participation are ongoing.

The full list of event locations is below:

Historic North Pullman Olympic Village

Dr. Conrad Worrill Indoor Track Field Center

10201 S Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL. 60628

Gately Stadium

810 E. 103rd St.

Chicago, IL. 60628

Corliss High School/ Butler College Prep

821 E 103rd St.

Chicago, IL. 60628

Wendell Smith Elementary School

744 E 103rd St.

Chicago, IL. 60628

National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum

817 E. 104th St.

Chicago, IL. 60628

“We have been celebrating Juneteenth long before it became an officially recognized holiday,” said Dr. Lyn Hughes, founder of NAPRPPM.

“The Pullman Porters represent a critical narrative in our history, and the Community Recommitment Celebration is another way that we honor their legacy.”

For more information about the 12th Annual “JUNETEENTH” Community Recommitment Celebration, visit https://onepullman.com/pullmanjuneteenth.

Peterson, Hughes and other event organizers are available for interviews prior to and the day of the event. To schedule, email [email protected]. or call 219-712-3182. Peterson will host a brief press conference along the parade route at 11:00 a.m. at the historic Pullman Firehouse, 623 E. 108th St., Chicago, IL to discuss the development of the country’s first Labor Tourism District – the A. Philip Randolph Culture Factory Complex, which will be constructed adjacent to the museum.