Pullman Porter museum responds to Crusader story

Officials from the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum have responding to a Chicago Crusader story that reported on union leader Leo Esparza, who received a Change Agent award from the museum while his lawyers were trying to have a five-year-old racial discrimination lawsuit dismissed in federal court. The lawsuit includes screenshots of racist text messages with photos and images. Screenshots show many of those texts came from Esparza, who allegedly sent them to Bobby Peak, a Black man who worked for Local 1 located on the North Side for two years before he was terminated in 2018.

Peaks filed a federal racial discrimination lawsuit, alleging the numerous text messages helped fuel a racially hostile work environment for him under Esparza, who was his supervisor.

The Crusader reported that Esparza as president of Local 1 union did not disclose the lawsuit to museum founder Dr. Lyn Hughes and other museum officials at the time he was a candidate for the Change Agent award. In response to the story, Dr. Hughes through spokesperson Chelsea Whittington emailed this statement to the Crusader on May 14.

“Last week, the leadership of the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum (NAPRPPM) was made aware of a racial discrimination lawsuit filed against one of our 2024 Change Agent award recipients. Not only were we disappointed to learn of the accusations being waged against Mr. Leo Esparza, but unaware that the 2018 case even existed.

“The evidence that is being presented is appalling to say the least. Our board members have since been notified of the suit and will share any actions on rescinding the award once the ruling is finalized by the courts.”

But there may not be a ruling in the case because Esparza and his lawyers are working to resolve the complaint in ongoing settlement talks, where there are usually no court rulings that determine who’s right and who’s at fault. Without a trial and no verdict, it may be difficult to assess whether Esparza is worthy of keeping the award he received from the Pullman Porter Museum.

However, the Illinois Human Rights Commission, a state agency, in a six-page report in 2018 ruled that Peak was “unlawfully terminated” and that he suffered mental and emotional scars while working in a racially hostile environment. The Crusader story last week mentioned these facts, which were also communicated during a Crusader conference call with Whittington on Tuesday, May 14.

In her response, Dr. Hughes said, “Our museum exists to pay homage to the life achievements, heritage and legacy of A. Philip Randolph. His unwavering courage, sacrifice and intuitive leadership opened doors for Blacks in organized labor and enabled the Porters to create the foundation for the Black middle class. As one of America’s foremost labor and civil rights leaders, Randolph became known as the “Gentle Warrior,” for which we named our highest annual award. In addition, the Change Agent Award was developed to recognize those who have invoked positive change through action in organized labor and have required it of others throughout the communities they serve.

“Over the years, our Gentle Warrior Award Galas have honored a long list of individuals both locally and nationally who hail from all walks of life. Whether recipients are referred by community stakeholders or selected internally by our team, the common criteria is that he/she is making a positive difference in the communities they serve. There is no required financial commitment to receive the Change Agent award or any honor that the museum bestows.

To address future concerns of ineligible candidates, the Crusader asked whether the museum will change or tweak its vetting process before nominating an individual.

In her response, Dr. Hughes said, “While there are no immediate plans to change the selection process, this pending lawsuit opens the door for discussion on how we ensure that nominees are a true representation of what our awards stand for.

“The bigger issue is how we effect change as a result of this unfortunate circumstance. This is an opportunity for us to advocate for equity, diversity and respect as we seek greater representation of Blacks in union leadership roles. Further, there are always opportunities to educate those who sincerely desire to ‘unlearn’ racist behavior.

“As the judicial system goes through its process to deliver justice, we will continue our important work of expanding the footprint of the museum not only in space but in impact through the creation of “A. Philip Randolph Way” — the first Black Labor Tourism District in the United States. Community support of our mission will be critical in the days ahead, and we invite the public to nominate award recipients and present other input that is beneficial in preserving the legacy of A. Philip Randolph and labor unions everywhere.”