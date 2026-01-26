Pullman Porter Museum marks 31st Anniversary with Gentle Warrior Gala

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum will commemorate its 31st anniversary with the 2026 A. Philip Randolph “Gentle Warrior Awards” Gala, a black-tie fundraising event scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026, at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall, 231 South LaSalle Street in downtown Chicago.

The gala, which will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., serves as the museum’s signature annual fundraiser and will feature celebrity co-hosts Michelle Relerford of NBC 5 Chicago and Marseil Jackson, an on-air personality with iHeartRadio. The evening will recognize leaders in business, labor, politics, and community service whose work reflects the legacy of A. Philip Randolph, one of the nation’s most influential labor organizers and civil rights leaders.

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Lyn Hughes, the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum is the only formally established Black labor history museum in the United States dedicated to preserving the history and impact of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. The museum documents show Pullman Porters—many of whom were among the first Black men to earn stable, middle-class wages—played a critical role in shaping organized labor, advancing civil rights, and building the Black middle class.

“I am profoundly grateful that God chose me for this incredible assignment. It has been my honor, and it is not something that I take lightly,” Hughes said in a statement. “The Gentle Warrior Awards Gala provides an opportunity to amplify the museum’s mission to educate and inspire future generations, not just in Chicago, but nationally and internationally.”

A. Philip Randolph, the longtime president of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, became known as the “Gentle Warrior” for his disciplined, strategic, and nonviolent leadership style. His advocacy helped secure fair wages, improved working conditions, and union representation for Black workers at a time when they were largely excluded from organized labor. Randolph’s leadership also influenced broader civil rights efforts, including the March on Washington Movement.

The A. Philip Randolph Gentle Warrior Award is presented annually to individuals who demonstrate the commitment, focus, and perseverance that characterized Randolph’s career. In addition, the museum presents Change Agent Awards honoring leaders in labor, politics, and civil rights, as well as the Descendants of Distinction Award, which recognizes descendants of Pullman Porters.

This year’s Gentle Warrior Award in Business will be presented to Larita Clark, the first Black woman to serve as chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which oversees McCormick Place and Navy Pier.

Change Agent Award recipients in labor include Juan Campos, secretary-treasurer of International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 705; James P. Connolly, business manager of the Chicago Laborers District Council; Keith Richardson, general president of American Postal Workers Union Local 1; and Ephrin Jenkins, founder and president of the Black Labor Week Project Inc.

Political Change Agent honorees include Illinois State Representative Kimberly Du Buclet of the Fifth District and Cook County Board Commissioner Dr. Kisha McCaskill, also of the Fifth District.

The Lifetime Achievement Change Agent Award for community and business leadership will be presented to Mr. Spencer Leak and his wife, Mrs. Henrietta Leak.

The Descendants of Distinction Award will be presented to Tracy Murray, the grandniece of a Pullman Porter and chief of staff for Chicago’s Ninth Ward alderman.

“The support over the years continues to be incredible, and we are inviting the public to join us in our efforts to preserve the legacy and significant strides of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and the broader Black labor movement,” Hughes said.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 Gentle Warrior Awards Gala are available. Additional information can be found at thepullmanportersmuseum.org.