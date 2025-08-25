Pullman Porter Museum 100th Anniversary of the Brotherhood of the Sleeping Car Porters

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum (NAPRPPM) has announced exciting plans to culminate the yearlong celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the Brotherhood of the Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP) and its 30th year in existence. This creative, one-of-a-kind gathering will feature a film screening of former Pullman Porter and the country’s first African American filmmaker, Oscar Micheaux.

Organizers are busy preparing for this FREE event, which will take place from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025, the actual founding date of the BSCP. The Pullman Porter Museum will serve as the backdrop for the celebration where streets will be blocked at 817 E. 104th St. between Corliss and Maryland Avenues.

“What a creative and informative way to celebrate these milestones,” said Pullman Porter Museum founder, Dr. Lyn Hughes. “We are constantly developing ways to keep the legacy of the Pullman Porters alive, and this screening is one of the most unique opportunities we have encountered thus far. Micheaux was a Pullman Porter who found his passion as a filmmaker and went on to become the first Black filmmaker in America. This is an important part of American History, as well as our African American heritage and culture that is not taught to our children in schools.”

Among the special guests slated to attend are renowned composer and conductor Dr. Renee Baker, who scored all of Micheaux’s historic silent films, and Pemon Rami, international film producer, director and author.

“What an honor for me as a filmmaker and composer to consummate this partnership through my work with your museum,” said Dr. Baker. “As the interim chair of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), I am thrilled to bring together the organizations of the AACM, Chicago Modern Orchestra Project and Wabi House Media to present works from the Micheaux archive. We deem this our most special collaborative partnership as there are 40+ Micheaux movies to bring history to life again in this museum environment. It’s sacred to us now and for generations to come, to know of this great man’s achievements.”

Both Baker and Rami will make special presentations during the event. A link to Baker’s work can be found online.

Back in February, the NAPRPPM launched a yearlong series of celebratory events honoring the 100th founding Anniversary of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters labor union and its 30th anniversary. That yearlong campaign will culminate in grand style with this first-ever “Oscar Micheaux Presents” film screening and reception.

According to museum representatives, this event is designed to wrap history around the launch of what will become an annual “Oscar Micheaux Presents” cultural experience, which will include a film festival and other collaborative activities.

“We are so excited about this development and hope that people will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” added Hughes. “It is just the kind of exterior programming that the young people on the north end of the Pullman National Historical Park District need and deserve exposure to.”

To RSVP for the free event, visit https://www.ticketfalcon.com/e/filmscreening.