Publicist Sean Howard to be presented the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Photo caption: Sean Howard

Sean Howard, CEO of STH Media LLC, will receive the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award during a church service witnessed by over 500 residents of Chicago. Various government officials will take part in presenting Howard the award which is signed by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden. Bishop Larry D. Trotter and a select group of high ranking elected officials will present Sean Howard with this wonderful honor.

The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 1st, at the Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago, 8621 S. South Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois.

Sean Howard has spent his entire adult life contributing to the upward mobility of the Black community and beyond. He has donated thousands of volunteer hours advocating for the poor, organizing water collections for deprived cities and countries, coordinating over the counter medicine drives for impoverished areas of Africa, using his own funds to send disadvantage kids to prom and self-financing shopping sprees for families who have been forced out of their homes due to fires.

Sean Howard has also played a pivotal role in putting a media spotlight on individuals who are making a difference in the community. He has volunteered his media services to highlight the achievements of so many youths throughout the nation. His impact in the media has been felt not only in Illinois, but throughout parts of Florida, Texas, Michigan, Tennessee, Africa, and Haiti.

Sean Howard played a pivotal role in the adoption laws being enhanced here in Illinois. In 2005, six-month old “Baby Tamia” was illegally adopted by a drug convicted couple in Utah. Baby Tamia’s grandmother approached Sean about the matter. Sean immediately launched a national public relations campaign to find Baby Tamia in a chaotic system and eventually found her and had her returned safely back to Chicago to a willing grandmother to whom she has successfully been raised.

From his actions, the then Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan pushed through legislation to strengthen the child adoption laws. The measure was entitled, the Baby Tamia Law. Attorney General Madigan and former Governor Rod Blagojevich praised Sean Howard’s work in saving Baby Tamia.

“I am so grateful to have Sean as a member of our church for over 33 years. He has single handedly branded our ministry and introduced the church to so many exciting concepts and programs. Moreover, he has been a blessing to hundreds of ministers throughout Chicago. He is not only one of the best publicists in the country, but also one of the greatest humanitarians. President Biden chose the right person for this Lifetime Achievement Award.” says Bishop Larry D. Trotter.

“Sean has been at the center of every major move of progress in Chicago over the last three decades. His name is always called upon when tough times hit our community. But he has been the figure that creates resolve as well. He has the tone and temperament to not only problem solve, but also to successfully coalesce people from all social classes for the upward mobility of the African American community.” says Bishop Tavis Grant, Executive Vice-President of Rainbow P.U.S.H.

Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin adds, “Sean is a valued presence in our community. He keeps his nose to the ground to help the countless people he has come across down through the years. But his commitment to excellence is what impresses so many of us who depend on him for our messaging. He is more than deserving of this honor.”

Sean Howard’s work ethic has been considered best in class by many of the leaders who have benefited from his efforts. He has managed and coordinated several political campaigns and civic related missions. He has hosted his own radio and television shows as well as moderated numerous community forums. He has received countless honors and recognitions including the 2022 Chicago Defender Men of Excellence Award for his enormous work.

Rich Township Supervisor and Democratic Committeeman Calvin Jordan has a thirty-year friendship with Sean and considers him a close friend.” Sean has given of himself to help so many people both professionally and otherwise. He has long been the man behind the scenes of so many positive events in our community. I am so happy that President Biden is recognizing all of his accomplishments. Sean’s work ethic has truly saved the lives of many people throughout Illinois who faced tough times.”

“The Southland has grown tremendously in part because of people such as Sean. Our region has a standing place in every newsroom because of Sean’s undying mission to tell our collective stories accurately within the media. But moreover, he is an outstanding Government Spokesman and Publicist. However, for years he was never compensated. He did it from his heart.” says Illinois State Representative Thaddeus Jones.

Sean is married to Blue Island Park Commissioner Tonya Howard. Together they have five adult children: Chyna, Chanel, Jazmyn, Joi Leah, and Attorney Sean T. Howard II. They also have six grandchildren: Savannah, Bella, Shane, Shannon, Patrick, and Reign.