PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y21005848 on February 1,2021. Under the Assumed Business Name of S3 CONSULTANTS with the business located at 6200 SOUTH ADA, CHICAGO, IL 60636. The true name(s) and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: SHIRLEY A. COLEMAN, 6200 SOUTH ADA, CHICAGO, IL 60636, USA.

2/13, 2/20, 2/27,2021