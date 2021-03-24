PUBLIC NOTICE

This letter is to notify that on February 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. an auction will be held at 83rd & Halsted Self Storage, Inc., located at 8316 S. Birkhoff Ave, Chicago, IL 60620, to sell the following articles held within said storage units to enforce a lien existing under the laws of the state of Illinois.

494 Dorothy Davis 498 Willie Smith 193 Marciano Austell 140 Kristen Blackman

This letter is to notify that on February 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. an auction will be held at Hyde Park Self Storage, Inc., located at 5155 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60615, to sell the following articles held within said storage units to enforce a lien existing under the laws of the state of Illinois.

544 Chanel Long 277 Patricia Nelson V333 Darryl Simmons 518 Gordon H. Burkhalter, Jr. 470 Diane Silverman 10152 Nicole Burgest 447 Diane Silverman

This letter is to notify that on February 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. an auction will be held at South Shore Self Storage, Inc., located at 7843 S. Exchange Ave, Chicago, IL 60649, to sell the following articles held within said storage units to enforce a lien existing under the laws of the state of Illinois.

452 Jalisa Dawson

This letter is to notify that on February 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. an auction will be held at Aaron Bros. Self-Storage, Inc., located at 4034 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60653, to sell the following articles held within said storage units to enforce a lien existing under the laws of the state of Illinois.

552 Michael Weston 512 Edward Baugh 426 Merry Green 313 Merry Green