PUBLIC NOTICE

This letter is to notify that on January 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. an auction will be held at 83rd & Halsted Self Storage, Inc., located at 8316 S. Birkhoff Ave, Chicago, IL 60620, to sell the following articles held within said storage units to enforce a lien existing under the laws of the state of Illinois.

449 Forrest Terry 176 Annette Rodgers 491 Nina McCray 128 Kayla James 259 Darryl Creed 475 Natalie Bennett

Hyde Park Self Storage, Inc., located at 5155 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60615

375 Tony Bracey 317 Delores Frazier 229 Anne Weiner 10195 Karriem Townsend 354 Ruby J. Stokes 10174 Keniesha Edwards

South Shore Self Storage, Inc., located at 7843 S. Exchange Ave, Chicago, IL 60649

411 Kristinia Tolliver N008 Nicole Watson 425 Sparkle Snipes 233 Darris Kennedy 259 Jeanita Johnson

Aaron Bros. Self-Storage, Inc., located at 4034 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60653

335 Diannah Minefee 102 Debra Riley 208 Derrick Frye 530 Juandalyn Holland 2000 Nina Powell 517 Loys Holland