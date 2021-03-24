PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y21006191 on March 9, 2021. Under the Assumed Business Name of E.P.M. CONSULTING GROUP with the business located at 832 E. 53RD STREET IV, CHICAGO, IL 60615. The true name(s) and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: ERIC P. MARTIN, 832 E. 53RD STREET IV, CHICAGO, IL 60615, USA.

3/13, 3/20, 3/27/2021