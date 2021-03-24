PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y21006184 on March 5, 2021. Under the Assumed Business Name of ROCKETT DELIVERY with the business located at 2652 E. 73RD ST 1M, CHICAGO, IL 60649. The true name(s) and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/par- tner(s) is: MYRON ROCKETT, 2652 E. 73RD ST 1M, CHICAGO, IL 60649, USA.

3/13, 3/20, 3/27/2021