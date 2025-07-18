Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Attendees can provide written or verbal comments

Two public hearings are planned this month for the Flex Road Project, one in Indiana and one in Illinois. The Flex Road Project is an Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) initiative aimed at enhancing traffic flow and safety along Indiana’s busiest interstate corridor. This project is crucial as it addresses the increasing traffic congestion that affects daily commuters, emergency services, and freight transport in the region. With an expected increase in traffic volume, these improvements will aim to alleviate delays and promote a smoother travel experience for all road users.

In conclusion, the Flex Road Project is not merely a transportation initiative; it is a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents while promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability. The upcoming public hearings are an essential step in this process, allowing community members to participate actively in shaping the future of their transportation infrastructure.

The Flex Road Project is projected to create numerous jobs during the construction phase and beyond, providing an economic boost to the area. Local contractors and laborers will be prioritized, thus fostering growth within the community. The long-term economic benefits include improved access for businesses along the corridor, potentially leading to increased sales and new opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

As part of the project, there will also be a focus on accessibility for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists. Sidewalks and bike lanes will be incorporated into the design to promote alternative modes of transportation. This holistic approach not only aims to improve vehicular traffic but also encourages sustainable commuting options, thereby reducing the overall carbon footprint of the region.

Moreover, the hearings themselves will serve as a platform for local stakeholders, including businesses, residents, and community leaders, to voice their opinions. Attendees can express their views on how the Flex Road Project will impact their daily lives and the local economy, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility toward the infrastructure that serves them.

The community involvement aspect is also critical. INDOT is committed to engaging with local residents to gather their input and address any concerns regarding the project. This open communication will ensure that the design and implementation of the Flex Road Project reflect the needs of the community. Workshops, surveys, and feedback sessions will be organized to facilitate this dialogue, making it a collaborative effort between the agency and the public.

Additionally, the project plans to implement environmental sustainability measures. This includes the use of eco-friendly materials in road construction and maintenance, as well as the development of green spaces around the highway to promote biodiversity. By doing so, the Flex Road Project aims to minimize its ecological footprint while supporting local wildlife habitats.

The Flex Road Project is not just about enhancing the existing infrastructure; it also includes the integration of innovative technologies such as intelligent transportation systems (ITS). These systems will provide real-time data to travelers about traffic conditions, accidents, and road closures, allowing them to make informed decisions about their routes. For instance, variable message signs will inform drivers about any unexpected delays, while mobile apps could offer insights into optimal travel times along the corridor.

The two public hearings are:

Wednesday, July 23

Purdue Northwest Student Union Library

Alumni Hall

2233 173rd St., Hammond, IN

Thursday, July 24

Irwin Community Center

18120 Highland Ave., Homewood, IL



Both hearings are 5:30 to 7 p.m. CT with a presentation at 6 p.m. and will offer the opportunity to comment on the preliminary design plans and the environmental document.



Immediately following the presentation, public comments for the record will be heard as part of the hearing process. All comments will be recorded during the hearing, and responses will be provided in the final environmental document expected late this year.



There will be an open house portion of the meeting prior to the presentation and following verbal comments that will allow time for discussion with members of the project team.



Project Overview

FlexRoad includes more than 14 miles of the I-80/I-94 corridor, also known as the Borman Expressway, from the I-65 interchange in Lake County, Indiana to the IL 394 interchange in Cook County, Illinois.



Innovative strategies will help reduce travel time, increase reliability, and improve safety along the busy corridor.



Strategies include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems. Improvements are also planned at the Broadway and I-65 South interchanges.



Comment Period

A Categorical Exclusion, Level 4 (CE-4) environmental document has been prepared for the project. The environmental documentation and preliminary design information is available to view prior to the hearings at the following locations:

· Indiana University Northwest Anderson Library | 130 W 35th Ave, Gary, IN

· Borman Expressway Traffic Management Center | 7701 Melton Rd., Gary IN

· Purdue University Northwest Library | 2233 173rd St, Hammond, IN

· Homewood Illinois Public Library | 17917 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL

· IDOT Region 1 Office | 201 West Center Court, Schaumburg, IL

· Irwin Community Center | 18120 Highland Ave, Homewood, IL

The draft document is also posted on the project website, IndianaFlexRoad.com. Here, you can find detailed information about the project, including timelines, updates on construction phases, and contact information for project officials. Comments may also be shared there. The formal comment period will remain open until Friday, August 8, 2025, ensuring ample opportunity for public involvement.

Written comments may also be submitted to Parsons, 101 West Ohio Street, Suite 2121, Indianapolis, IN 46204, attn. Anna Wainscott.

With advance notice, INDOT can provide special accommodation for persons with disabilities and/or limited English-speaking ability and persons needing auxiliary aids or services such as interpreters, signers, readers or large print.

Should special accommodation be needed, please contact Anna Wainscott, public involvement specialist, at (574) 526-3052, or email [email protected].

