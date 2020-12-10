Public Health Officials Announce 8,256 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 179 additional deaths. In Cook County the deaths by gender and age range included one female, 40s; three males, 40s; three males, 50s; five females, 60s; seven males, 60s; five females, 70s; nine males, 70s; 11 females, 80s; 11 males, 80s; seven females, 90s; two males, 90s; and one female over 100 years old.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345. As of last night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day state- wide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 9.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 11.4 percent.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, Wednesday’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.