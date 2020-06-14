Public Health Officials Announce 673 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 673 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 29 additional confirmed deaths.

– Boone County: 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 90s

– Jackson County: 1 male 60s

– Kane County: 2 males 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 131,871 cases, including 6,289 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,844 specimens for a total of 1,168,945. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 6–June 12 is 3%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.