Public Health Officials Announce 2,126 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Since Yesterday

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,126 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths as of today April 26, 2020.

– Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 2 females 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 43,903 cases, including 1,933 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.